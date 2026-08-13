“Think You Know Vintage Beauty?”: Try Naming These 20 Classic Cosmetics And Accessories

Beauty trends come and go, but some products never truly disappear – they simply become vintage. From iconic lipsticks and classic perfumes to old-school hair tools and skincare staples, these beauty essentials once filled bathroom cabinets, vanity tables, and salon shelves around the world. 🪞
Some of these items were considered must-haves in their day, while others completely changed the way people cared for their hair, skin, and makeup. You might remember seeing them in your own home, at your grandparents’ house, or in old movies and magazine ads. Others have become collector’s items that younger generations have never encountered.
In this quiz, you’ll put your beauty knowledge to the test by identifying 20 vintage beauty products, tools, and accessories from photos.
So, do you have what it takes to spot these retro beauty classics? Take the challenge, relive a little beauty history, and see if you can identify them all! 💄
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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