“Who’s Behind The Outfit?”: Try To Name These 17 Famous Movie Villains From One Photo

Cinema has given us some truly unforgettable villains, and their costumes are often a huge part of what makes them so recognizable. From sinister masks and dramatic capes to sharp suits, elaborate dresses, and instantly recognizable color schemes, the right outfit can tell you a lot about a character before they even say a word. 🍿
Over the years, costume designers have helped turn villains into pop-culture icons. Some looks are intimidating, some are extravagant, and others are so distinctive that you can picture the character the moment you see a single detail. But would you still recognize them if you hid their face, name, or movie?
That’s exactly what this quiz is putting to the test. We’ve gathered 17 memorable villain outfits from across movies and pop culture, and your job is to match each one to the character who wore it.
Take a good look and prove you’re a true movie fan! 🎥
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Follow Us