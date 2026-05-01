Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon”: 30 Of The Weirdest And Funniest Things Ever Seen On Amazon (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Here’s How Disney Characters Would Look If They Lived In 2018 (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2023
Gen V: 6 ‘The Boys’ Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2023
Sandra Bullock Under Fire As People Demand The Academy Revoke Her ‘Blind Side’ Oscar
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
avannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye on Chrisley Knows Best
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Uncover Who’s Thriving in the 4.9 IMDb-Rated Reality Hit
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025