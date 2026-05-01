Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chris Fischer
3 min read
May, 13, 2020
30 Magical Pics That Show The Human And Animal Bond, Captured By A Russian Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Muslim Man Posts On Twitter How His Jewish Co-Worker Treats Him Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
38 Weird, Suspicious And Fascinating Things That Happened In The Ocean
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
10 Awesome Twisted Alternate TV Show Intros
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2016
If You Like Dad Jokes, Shower Thoughts, And Silly Humor, You’ll Probably Like My 32 New Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025