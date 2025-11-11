Pranksters Dressed A Dog Up As A Giant Spider To Scare People In Poland

by

Sylwester Wardega, the Polish prankster behind SA Wardega, has come up with a brilliant prank idea that is both terrifying and hilarious. After setting up props in public spaces that look like human body parts caught in giant spider webs, unwitting prank-ees are then hunted down by a giant mutant spider dog (which happens to look a lot like a tiny adorable dog with fake tarantula fur and wire spider legs on its back).

The star actor in this scary prank is Chica, a little black dog who is excellent at playing terrifying, creepy spiders in her adorable doggie costume. Though she’s a great actor, we are a bit concerned about her safety – if someone reacts to the prank the wrong way, she could get hurt. We hope she stays safe as she scares people half to death!

Wardega has a lot of different funny prank videos, so be sure to check out his Youtube channel!

More info: sawardega.pl | Facebook (SA Wardega) | Facebook (Chica the DogSpider) | Youtube (h/t: lostateminor)

Watch the full video below:

