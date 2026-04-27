Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’m A Transgender Boy Diagnosed With Paranoid Schizophrenia And My Art Is My Therapy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Freshman To Senior Year, Does This Count As A Glo Up?” People Are Sharing Their Coming-Out ‘Glo Ups’
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Way This 95lbs Dog Saved This Woman From Her Boss’s Sexual Harassment Is Incredible
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “The Librarians”
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2017
Watch Verne Troyer Burn Rubber In A Miniature Tesla
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.