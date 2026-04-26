Daily Guess The Timeline Game #029 (Apr 21, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Splattered-Ink Paintings Where I Turn Chaos Into Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boyfriend Leaves His GF In A Gas Station By Accident, She Keeps Asking People To Use Their Phones Until Cops Show Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Avocado Took Me 30 Minutes To Hand Carve
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
At the Met Gala is a BeyoncÃ© Reminder: Good Hair Isn’t Everything
3 min read
May, 2, 2016
Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Book You Have Ever Read?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
35 Glass Creations By Robert Mickelsen That Capture The Beauty Of The Sea In Incredible Detail
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.