Hey Pandas, Who’s The Person That Makes You The Happiest?

First time posting something here, so hopefully I’m doing it right.
I’m bored and I want to hear some nice/cute stories! :)
Just to clarify, you don’t have to put any names or anything.
#1
My cat is a people. She talks to me and can open doors. She’s who makes me the happiest because she’s just so cute. I’d upload a thousand pictures if I could
#2
My mom. She’s the biggest part of my life, and the reason I have the worst fear of losing her
#3
NOT a person; but my dog Zoe.
#4
Mine is probably my dad, as we have so much in common. (I mean, no duh, he’s my dad.) I love hanging out with him and the dumb stuff we say to each other.
#5
My teacher! She’s always there for me, because when someone i loved and close to me passed away, she was right there by my side, hugging me whenever i needed it. shes a special one, and i wish everyone could meet her!
#6
My dog Henni. She’s my best friend and my therapy animal and I love her like I love no one else.
#7
My husband is my world. He is my best friend and supports me always by celebrating success and working through challenges. I know we would be just as strong no matter where we end up in life because we don’t lose focus of our partnership. We rediscover each other regularly and take so much comfort in the other. We’ve been together almost 30 years.
#8
My husband. We met at work 27 years ago, both married to different people, had kids, got divorced and reconnected seven years ago. I’ve never been happier in my life. I’ve never had a best friend, lover, confidant and soulmate like I do now with him. 27 years ago we were just friends, didn’t even flirt. Who would have guessed?!?!
#9
