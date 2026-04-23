Daily Guess The Timeline Game #029 (Apr 21, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Incredibly Dark ‘Cursed Comments’ That May Leave You Laughing Or Staring Wide-Eyed
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Alien Highway
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alien Highway
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Disney Character Do You Relate To Most And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Sharing Medical Bills From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out-Of-Hand Prices Are Now (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Something Your Parents Did Or Do That Makes You Angry? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Italian Artist Proves Tattoos Look Good On More Than People’s Skin By Putting Them On His Sculptures (25 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.