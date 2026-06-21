Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Realistic Underwater Paintings Inspired By My Memories Of Water
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Incredible Photos Show Men Reuniting With The Fox That They Raised When She Was Still A Cub (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Chopped Junior
How Chopped Junior Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2019
Parents Face The Police After Kid Finds $15K Credit Debt In Their Name
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Turns Out, These Adorable Australian Greater Gliders That Can Glide Up To 100 Meters Are Actually 3 Different Species
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Online Page Showcases How Weird Our Ancestors Were, Posts 30 Pics As Proof
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025