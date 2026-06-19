Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing You And Your Siblings Fought About? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Revenge
Revenge Season Finale: Did Emily Reach Her Goal? Who’s Playing the Revenge Game Now?
3 min read
May, 23, 2012
People Are Sharing The Strangest McDonald’s They’ve Ever Seen In Their Lives (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Three “Parks and Recreation” Spinoffs Fans Would Love
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
30 Cheapskates So Cheap, Calling Them Frugal Would Be A Compliment, As Shared Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Official Trailer for “Heels” on Starz Has Arrived
3 min read
May, 5, 2021