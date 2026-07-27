“Picasso Or Van Gogh?”: Guess These 15 Famous Artworks From Unexpected Variations

by

Think you know the world’s most famous paintings? This quiz is about to put that confidence to the test. 🖼️

We’ve taken iconic masterpieces and given them wildly creative makeovers. Some have been transformed into completely different art styles, while others feature unexpected colors, details, or visual twists that make them much harder to recognize than you’d expect.

From Mona Lisa and Starry Night to The Scream, your challenge is to look past the changes and identify the original artwork. Some will be obvious, while others might leave even seasoned art lovers second-guessing themselves.

Ready to see if your eye for art is as sharp as you think? Let’s find out! 🎨

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Picasso Or Van Gogh?&#8221;: Guess These 15 Famous Artworks From Unexpected Variations

Image credits: Luis Becerra Fotógrafo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Antarctic Penguins Adapt To Climate Change: Unhappy Feet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 02-December-2025
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2025
Woman Goes Viral By Removing One Filter At A Time to Demonstrate How Fake Social Media Is
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
16-Year-Old Bullies A Kid For Being Poor, So Her Stepdad Takes Away All Her “Luxuries”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
200k People Are Loving This Funny Instagram Page That Shares “Very Finnish Problems” (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Heard Or Seen In A Dream? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025