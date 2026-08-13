“Would Duolingo Be Proud?”: Test Your Knowledge Of Languages With 18 Questions

Languages can reveal a lot with just a few words – but can you tell which one you’re looking at? 🔤
In this quiz, you’ll travel across continents without leaving your seat. From familiar European languages like Spanish, French, and German to unique writing systems used in Japanese, Arabic, and Korean, every question is a chance to test your instincts. Some answers will jump out at you immediately, while others may have you changing your mind at the very last second.
Don’t worry if you aren’t multilingual. You don’t need to speak these languages fluently to succeed. Sometimes it’s all about recognizing a unique alphabet, spotting familiar words, or trusting your gut when faced with a tricky phrase.
So, how sharp are your linguistic instincts? Can you tell Portuguese from Spanish, Swedish from Norwegian, or Dutch from German? There’s only one way to find out. Challenge yourself, learn something new, and see if you have what it takes to become the ultimate language detective! 🕵️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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