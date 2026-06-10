“Geography Experts, This One’s For You”: Name 20 Landmarks From Their Zoomed-In Images

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Think you have what it takes to recognize the world’s most famous places at a glance? In this challenge, you’ll face 20 landmarks from around the globe. However, you’ll only be shown a cropped, zoomed-in image. From architectural details to iconic textures and structures, every image is designed to challenge your observation skills and push your world knowledge to the limit.

This is not your typical geography quiz. Instead of full landmark views, you’ll rely only on partial visuals and subtle hints found in these 20 zoomed-in images. Some will feel instantly familiar, while others will require real attention to detail and deep familiarity with global landmarks. 📍

Whether you’re a travel enthusiast, a trivia lover, or someone who simply enjoys testing their visual memory, this quiz will challenge how well you truly know the world.

Can you prove you’re one of the few who can achieve a perfect 20/20? 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Geography Experts, This One’s For You”: Name 20 Landmarks From Their Zoomed-In Images

Image credits: Stephen Leonardi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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