From Iran To Guatemala: Try This ‘Guess The Country From Just A Few Clues’ Quiz

Geography quizzes have a funny way of humbling even the most confident trivia fans. One moment you’re certain you know the answer, and the next you’re second-guessing everything you’ve ever learned about the world map.
Welcome back to our “Guess the Country From the Clues” series where each question gives you a few hints about a place somewhere on Earth. Ancient ruins, famous landmarks, historical events and a few natural wonders are what this quiz is all about.
Your job is simple: read the clues carefully and choose the correct country.
Some of these will feel obvious, while others might send your brain digging through memories of geography class and random facts you probably picked up along the way.
So, are you ready to get challenged? Begin!
