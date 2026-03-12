From Iran To Guatemala: Try This ‘Guess The Country From Just A Few Clues’ Quiz

by

Geography quizzes have a funny way of humbling even the most confident trivia fans. One moment you’re certain you know the answer, and the next you’re second-guessing everything you’ve ever learned about the world map.

Welcome back to our “Guess the Country From the Clues” series where each question gives you a few hints about a place somewhere on Earth. Ancient ruins, famous landmarks, historical events and a few natural wonders are what this quiz is all about.

Your job is simple: read the clues carefully and choose the correct country.

Some of these will feel obvious, while others might send your brain digging through memories of geography class and random facts you probably picked up along the way.

So, are you ready to get challenged? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“She Should Expect My Resignation By The End Of The Day”: Boss Regrets Demanding Her Best Employee Come To The Office More Often
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Most “Human” Video I’ve Ever Seen of Donald Trump
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
“Is Monaco Smaller Than Central Park?”: Find Out In This True-Or-False Geography Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
I Paint People Into The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Mad Men 3.2 “Love Amongst the Ruins”
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2009
Hey Pandas, Pick A Person In Your Life And List The Things You Love About Them (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025