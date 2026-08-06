“Think You’re A Book Lover?”: Name The Classics From These 15 Illustrations

Some books leave such a lasting impression that a single illustration is all it takes to bring the entire story rushing back. But is your reading memory really as sharp as you think?
In this visual challenge, you’ll see illustrations inspired by famous classics, beloved children’s books, and bestselling novels. No titles. No authors. Just artwork and your literary instincts.
Some answers will jump out immediately. Others might have you second-guessing everything you thought you knew. Ready to discover whether you’re a casual reader, a devoted bibliophile, or someone with a truly unforgettable bookshelf?
Let the guessing begin. 📚
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Penguin Random House
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