Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

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Group projects do prepare people for working in the real world, in the sense that one learns that nothing is fair, someone will always get by on someone else’s work and that you rarely get credit for taking on the hardest tasks.

A student went online to both vent and share their rather clever bit of malicious compliance. They were struck with the usual curse of group projects, as they did all the work and the rest did nothing. So when it came time to present their project, they decided to let their team dig their own grave.

Some people see group projects as a way to just do nothing

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

So one netizen decided to make sure everyone knew they were the only one to put in any effort

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

Image credits: westend61 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

Image credits: Sensitive_Nature2990

A few readers wanted more details

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

They also responded to some readers

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

A few thought they were being too harsh

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

Others shared similar stories

Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail
Person Has To Deal With Lazy People During Group Project, Finds The Perfect Way To Make Them Fail

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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