57 Disgusting Things People Saw Their Partners Do That Made Their Stomachs Turn

When you’re in a relationship with someone, you eventually get to see the habits they probably wouldn’t show just anyone. Most are harmless, and you learn to live with the little quirks. But now and then, you discover a habit that makes you wonder how this person has been doing it without getting caught.
We’ve compiled some of the most unhygienic things people have seen their partners do, and honestly, these answers are hard to forget. Some are funny, and a few are just downright disgusting. Read on if you’re brave enough to find out what people have been putting up with behind closed doors.
#1
He used to sweat a lot in his sleep, no big deal, some people just do. Noticed his bedsheets were always the same. Mentioned them smelling a bit and asked him when the last time he changed them was. He told me “you don’t wash bed sheets you just shower when you get out of bed.” My guy, nO
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#2
my ex fiance bought a brand new house for us when we found out we were pregnant. fast forward to us being broken up i havent lived in the house for about 8 months so obviously it’s not being cleaned etc. i fly down to visit him with our son and he is late picking us up from the airport bc he was finally cleaning the house for us to come over and he realized his sink had SEPARATED from the counter because it had so many dishes in it for so long 😭 this was a BRAND NEW HOUSE
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#3
Sometimes he would take clothes out of the laundry basket and put them on. Yes, including socks and underwear…
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Getting close to someone means they eventually get to see the version of you that the rest of the world rarely gets. You might be sillier, messier, more emotional, quieter, or completely unfiltered around your partner because you know you are in a space where you can let your guard down.
The American Psychological Association notes that self-disclosure can help create closeness and intimacy, which makes sense when you think about how relationships deepen as you let another person see more of who you really are.
#4
I had a boyfriend long ago who put dirty dishes on the floor rather than do the dishes. We didn’t have a dishwasher. We had not been getting along well, and I passive-aggressively stopped doing the dishes and let them build up, to see when he would start doing them…. the answer was apparently “never.”
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#5
One day I was laying on the ex’s lap, looking up & scratching his beard. A baby cockroach crawled out.
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#6
One day during breakfast I noticed my gf at the time had something in her nose, so I politely let her know, thinking she would get up and blow her nose elsewhere then resume breakfast. Instead, she picked the wad out in front of me, called her dog over, and fed it to her dog… We weren’t together long after that.
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That feeling of comfort is one of the lovely things about having a partner. You don’t have to look perfectly put together every waking minute, and you should be able to have your lazy days, weird habits, embarrassing moments, and completely unhinged thoughts without feeling like you are auditioning for the role of perfect human.
Experts have found that close relationships can provide support and a sense of security, and these connections, where we can feel comfortable being ourselves, are important to our overall well-being.
#7
Using a kitchen towel to wipe something off the floor, then just putting it back by the sink like nothing happened. I stared at it for a few seconds like I had just witnessed a crime.
Image source: CleanSignalLab, zinkevych
#8
My girlfriend couldn’t find find her tooth brush so she just chewed toothpaste and said let’s go
Image source: Cypher Junior, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#9
He was cleaning the bathroom. Was cleaning the toilet seat with an antibacterial wipe. He then didn’t throw the wipe away and went to clean the taps WITH THE TOILET WIPE 🥴 I went mental, he said it was because I was ‘distracting him by talking to him’. Another favourite is when I went to visit him at uni, instead of washing a DIRTY plate, he put FOIL OVER IT and put his food on top of the foil with the dirty stuff still under the foil 😭😭😭 I shoulda left years ago
Image source: Katherine Laura, gpointstudio
But feeling comfortable with someone doesn’t mean forgetting that another person is sharing the space with you. A healthy relationship still leaves room for respect, boundaries, and consideration.
You may be happy doing something a certain way, while your partner finds it irritating or uncomfortable. That does not automatically mean either of you is wrong. The NHS explains that healthy relationships involve accepting differences, listening to each other, and making sure both people’s needs matter.
#10
An ex would bite his fingernails and keep the “clippings” in his cupholder in his car so he could chew on them later
Image source: STUPD.BLNDE, Jordan González
#11
I had an ex who ripped a hole in his mattress to throw trash into it
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#12
I dated a guy who refused to buy toilet paper. I would remind him to get some and he’d get mad. I started bringing my own. My now fiance asks me if I’m turned on every time we buy toilet paper 😭😭😭😂😂😂
Image source: probably.sophia, grustock
This is where knowing your partner becomes important. If they have told you that a particular habit bothers them, constantly doing it because “they know the real me” is a pretty weak excuse. Being yourself shouldn’t mean making the other person repeatedly put up with something easy to change.
Healthy boundaries help partners understand what makes each person comfortable, while also making room for individuality, and that balance can prevent little annoyances from turning into much bigger resentments.
#13
6 months after my ex husband left, he asked if i had his tooth brush cuz he still cant find it. SIX months later!!!
Image source: Toptier, Wavebreak Media
#14
he would wear the same socks every single day. One time he came home. Laid right on the bed and said “look at this” he took off his socks and there’s was literally like green smoke dust coming out of his socks.
#15
His toenail was green… genuinely like green… and really long, just one? He wouldnt get it checked out but it “hurt too much” to clean
Image source: Jessaspam, andreypopov
Of course, getting comfortable with your partner does not mean you have to stop caring about basic hygiene. You can spend the day in pajamas, skip makeup, eat dinner in bed, and generally let yourself relax, but a few standards are still worth keeping.
According to the CDC, good hygiene helps protect your health and the health of the people around you, especially when you share a home. Being comfortable with your partner is great, but keep the toothbrush, soap, clean clothes, and home care in the rotation too.
#16
went to bed with a guy. he got a c****m out his drawer and it wasn’t in a wrapper. he said because they’re expensive he just washes it out and uses it again. I didnt sleep with him and got my friend to pick me up 😂
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#17
he ate his acne. ‘Because it all comes from the same place’. I left that day and never went back.
Image source: lilly.georgia_, Roberta Sant’Anna
#18
He never cleaned his ears. They were so full of earwax that one time I insisted to clean them for him I almost finished one entire bag of qtips.
Image source: Blabla, andreypopov
Basic personal care is part of everyday life, whether you are single, dating, married, or living with a houseplant that has no opinions whatsoever. Cleveland Clinic includes bathing, dental care, grooming, and toileting among the basic activities people do to care for themselves and stay well.
Your partner doesn’t need you to be polished 24/7, but expecting them to tolerate poor hygiene because you are “comfortable” shows a lack of respect and basic decency.
#19
My ex is a very hairy person, and I never saw him take a shower. When I asked him why he never showered, he said that showering every day wasn’t good for the skin, so he only showered when he had to go to church or attend a public event, like once a month. One day, I saw a spider making its web under the hair on his leg. I was so confused that I had to touch it with my hand to be sure I was not hallucinating 😭😭
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#20
Dated a guy that wouldn’t shower for days at a time, had skid marks on his underwear, and would turn the underwear inside out to reuse them cus he was too lazy to do his own laundry 🤢 my current fiancé sometimes showers 3 times in a day, never uses the same dirty underwear, and never has skid marks. Idk why I let my young self date someone so gross 🤦🏽♀️so thankful for my soon to be husband to be so squeaky clean lol
Image source: MissyBe, magnific
#21
Saw my homie wiping spoons with his shirt 🤐😶we just played soccer under 29°C sun ..
Still ate😁
Image source: Sèc Nd’lasť, gritsiv
People can also take cleanliness too far. What feels perfectly normal to one person might drive their partner up the wall, especially when they grew up with completely different routines. One person thinks leaving their clothes on the chair for a few days is no big deal, while the other is already wondering when that chair became a wardrobe.
And when these little differences start getting on each other’s nerves, it actually helps to talk about them.
#22
I know a guy who has almost £2000 worth of perfumes but he never showers (once in 3-4 MONTHS!!!) because according to him he’s allergic to water 😵💫😖
Image source: Hafsa Mirza, drobotdean
#23
He po***d in the shower and mashed it into the drain with his foot.
Image source: Beth Day Spradlin, magnific
#24
My ex didn’t wash in between his cheeks cause he thought it was “gay”
Image source: 𖤐Chey𖤐, Getty Images
Your partner will probably have habits that set you off, but that does not mean every little annoyance needs to become an argument. If something really bothers you, talk about it and give them a chance to understand where you’re coming from.
According to the Gottman Institute, healthy couples aren’t the ones who never disagree, but the ones who learn to handle those differences with understanding and healthy compromise.
#25
my ex never drank water, only alcohol and energy drinks. one time i was in the shower and he was using the restroom, his pee was dark orange and smelled HORRIFIC… i threw up.
Image source: ella🤍💐, kirillviktorovich12345
#26
He had psoriasis really bad on his scalp and on his back and he’d eat it. Like he’d scratch his flare ups and eat the skin like it was his snack of the day.
Image source: Melissa 🩷, sivakova89_89
#27
He used a USED toilet brush thing to clean his water bottle. It’s been years and i still think about it like every day
Image source: josie🍓
Being completely at home with your partner is one of the best parts of a relationship. You should be able to let your guard down and be yourself, but a little consideration goes a long way when your habits start affecting the person beside you.
Judging by these confessions, some people may have taken “just be yourself” a little too literally. Which one made you gasp, laugh, or question how anyone survived living together? Tell us in the comments, and share the most unhygienic habit you have ever encountered!
#28
he was in the shower and I smelt a terrible smell downstairs. I came upstairs to investigate and went into to shower saying ‘what is that smell’… I pulled back the curtain only to see him literally stomping a giant p*o down the plughole with his toe. He was so embarrassed I was heavily a****d that evening and made to feel like it was my fault 😅🤣
Image source: BAM🖤, user33154880
#29
We had double sinks in our master bath. I always complained about it smelling weird and he’d shrug and say idk and then one night he left the bathroom door open and he thought I was sleeping, caught him p*****g in my sink.
Image source: VibinNThrivin, SashkaB
#30
He couldn’t find his sock in the morning after an unforgettable night. I pretended I was asleep, but I was able to locate the missing sock, the stench was unbearable.. It was our second night together, the 1st went well. This time though I realised he doesn’t shower, change his underwear, brush his teeth or use any anti fungal cream on his body, so he was covered in sweat, dirt, fungus and I can’t even describe his teeth..
He couldn’t find that sock so he went to my laundry basket and went through it until he found a black sock. From my dirty laundry yes. He put it on and went to work.
He worked in a bar, handling food..
Image source: Veronika Rajzó, bilahata
#31
*POV he shares a flat with another 2 guys
“What’s with the huge pile of clothes?”
“Cause then we can share them, so when we take off our clothes we chuck them on the pile then the next day we just grab them from the pile”
“Why don’t you just put them in the wash?”
“Because then we all get a few wears out of them before doing it cba”
Image source: Lou Jones, user15285612
#32
why do men hate brushing their teeth?? what the hell
Image source: mimo
#33
Was searching my room for a decomposing animal due to a horrendous smell. He admitted he had never washed his belly button before and picked out a chunk of belly button cheese and left it on my nightstand for me to “look at”
Image source: Daniella
#34
Not a partner but ex roommate. I discovered he was washing his cat’s litter box with the sponge we used to clean our dishes :/
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#35
My ex nvr brushed his teeth and it got so bad that when he laughed too hard his gums would start bleeding
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#36
when i would change my tampon i wrapped it and i threw it away, i found him taking them and putting them in a jar one time and immediately left and never looked back
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#37
His dog would piss on the bathroom floor, and he’d use his shower towel to clean it up.. then use it to dry his body the next day
Image source: Si
#38
My ex used to never wash her feet bc in her words “they touch floor where dog and children pee and p**p so what’s the point? They’re just gonna get dirty anyways again”
Image source: Jayzz.zpams🦄🍃😼
#39
He once asked me of he’s supposed to wash in between his cheeks when he showers. A 30 year old man btw
Image source: Mobu
#40
I was doing my makeup in the bathroom as he was s******g and I watched as he took a small piece of toilet paper, wiped ONCE then pulled his pants up and when I asked him why he didn’t wipe again he confidently said to me, “you only need to wipe one time.” I said “you don’t keep wiping until you see nothing?” he then looked at me in disgust for ‘wasting toilet paper’
Image source: urgreeneyedgirl
#41
I was gonna say one time my bf’s feet stunk real bad and he put deodorant on them… but compared to these comments that ain’t that bad
Image source: celina
#42
My ex bf reuses his underwear even after he used them to workout
Image source: Key-Morning-7012
#43
He p**d at work and wouldn’t shake it off. I saw marks on his underwear and asked and he told me that they shouldn’t leave their post for too long so he sometimes p**s in a hurry and that’s why there’s marks on his underwear
Image source: Zama Zikhali
#44
He said he didn’t brush his teeth because he hated the taste of toothpaste…
They have many different flavors 🤦🏿♀️
Image source: Nia Akin
#45
One of my ex’s had a towel he kept in his bathroom dedicated for JUST BLOWING HIS NOSE. Like- I.. okay.. no
Image source: Mattie Machak
#46
Eating 30 day old pizza that had been in it’s box on the garage floor
Image source: Patrick Spaulding
#47
Back in my 20’s I was dating a guy for a while and we had recently started living together. One afternoon I came home from work walked into our bedroom to change and he was in the bathroom with the door open. When I walked over and saw him sitting on the toilet p*****g while eating food at the same time. I said what are you doing!?!? He just casually said its gonna end up in here anyways. I broke up with him a week later, I just couldn’t get that imagine out of my brain. 🤢🤮
Image source: Bobbie Boyter
#48
Threw up in his bed and then continued sleeping in it.
Image source: Shileighdo
#49
my ex was so lazy to the point where when he would punch holes in his walls, (he had anger issues) he created his own designated hole in his wall near his bed where he p****d in every night instead of walking a few steps to the bathroom. theres more too this is just the nastiest one in my opinion.
Image source: kelli
#50
my ex when i was 16 used to p**s in bottles when he was gaming and then kept the bottles, came in handy when he cheated on me tho 🥰
Image source: zesty™
#51
Brought up to my ex he had s**t in his boxers, not once but all the time, and not a streak but literal pieces. And he would go in a baby voice “my mom calls them blueberries, she said they’re normal” and I’m like maybe when you were 2???? And he genuinely didn’t believe when I said it’s not normal and it’s disgusting.
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#52
My ex turned my pink sheets black where he slept (I wash my sheets weekly)😭😭
Image source: Erika Cazares♡
#53
my ex husband refused to treat ringworm that was ALLLL over his body, because he didn’t want to spend money on it. like it wasn’t just one little patch. it was literally head to foot.
Image source: saraaaa
#54
When they brush their teeth and the sink is left with water/toothpaste stains
Image source: Justin Bester
#55
I saw someone blow his nose into his hands and then eat it
Image source: Altijd Onderweg
#56
Found a 💀 mouse in his room and put it in his mouth, chewed it and said “yup, been here awhile”. Ill mever forget that bc im fr traumatized 😭🙏🏼
Image source: ℍ𝕒𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕕~ℙ𝕠𝕥𝕒𝕥𝕠𖣂𓆈
#57
I had a roommate who was cleaning her underwear with a credit card scraping stuff off
Image source: Alicia Nicole
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