Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

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Good neighbors are honestly worth their weight in gold. Whether it’s someone you occasionally grab a coffee with, chat to over the fence, or trust enough to hold a spare key, that kind of relationship can make a huge difference. You never really know when an emergency is going to hit, and it can be a total lifesaver to have someone close by who’s willing to help.

That’s exactly why one couple didn’t hesitate to step in when their neighbor’s mom was suddenly rushed to the hospital and she had to fly out at a moment’s notice. They took in her dog and agreed to look after him for a few days. But now she’s stopped answering their calls and messages, the dog is still with them, and they have no idea what they’re supposed to do next.

One couple stepped up to help their neighbor during an emergency and agreed to watch her dog for a few days

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

Ivan Garfias/Pexels

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

But now she’s nowhere to be found, leaving them stuck with her pet and no idea what to do next

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

Diana/Pexels

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

CantGetBackToSleep

The woman shared a few more details about the situation in the comments

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

Readers agreed that it was a really difficult position to be in and offered some advice on how she could handle it

Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him
Neighbor Asks Couple To Watch Her Dog “For A Few Days,” Disappears When They Try To Return Him

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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