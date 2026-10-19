People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Adulting can be pretty depressing. Mondays arrive far too quickly, paychecks don’t, and the state of the world doesn’t exactly help. Sometimes, it feels like there’s very little to be optimistic about.
But every so often, you stumble across something wholesome, whether it’s a story, a video, or a meme, that makes things feel a little brighter. Sometimes, it’s just someone sharing a small win or one of life’s little moments that reminds you things aren’t all that bad. That’s what r/wholesomegreentext is all about. The community describes itself as “a community of friendly individuals who believe the best part of waking up is a wholesome meme in your cup.” So, before you doomscroll yourself into oblivion, here’s something to sip on.
#1 Go Hug Your Dad
Image source: Thryloz
#2 Anon Dates Blind Girl
Image source: Maleficent_Monk3728
#3 Anon Gets Cheated On By His Wife
Image source: AriesYolo
Collecting “greentexts that hit your heart,” the r/wholesomegreentexts subreddit is almost a decade old. But if you’re a little “green” on what exactly a greentext is, don’t worry. I’ve got you. Greentexts are basically a unique form of storytelling that originated on the image board site 4chan in around March 2010.
The name comes from the platform’s formatting, where starting a post with a greater-than sign (>) causes the text, normally maroon, to appear in green when the post is published. Apart from the font color, what makes these posts distinctive is the style they’re typically written in.
#4 Hard And Cold
Image source: bookhead29
#5 Anon Receives Enlightenment
Image source: Eldablo2307
#6 Anon Appreciates His Dad
Image source: Suspeqt
You’ll notice there are no long paragraphs here. Usually, these posts contain stories told through a series of concise, bullet-style lines, with each short line building toward a punchline, unexpected revelation, or memorable moment. These narratives “are often confessional in nature, dealing with the authors’ triumphs and tragedies alike,” as researcher Agustin IV Morado explains in his 2016 thesis.
#7 Best Dad Ever
Image source: WintersbaneGDX
#8 Anon Celebrates Christmas
Image source: UnemployedTechie2021
#9 Thanks Jerry
Image source: Specific_Strain_5230
In other words, these stories can cover just about anything, from awkward social encounters to personal struggles and unexpected victories. As Morado explains, “Given the anonymity that 4chan offers, the site offers a perfect medium for people to tell stories in which they may have done things that are unethical or perhaps illegal. Other greentext stories may be humorous, perhaps even silly, and thus not meant to be taken seriously.”
That anonymity can also help users find common ground. Morado argues that greentexts allow “anonymous 4chan users, who tend to be outsiders from mainstream society, a way to identify with each other through shared stories.”
#10 When Life Gives Lemons
Image source: PurelyCharm
#11 Anon Gets Laid Because Of Technoblade
Image source: Arlene_Dean
#12 Anon Loves Kebab
Image source: Zealousideal-Self627
Wholesome greentext stories are especially interesting given 4chan’s reputation for largely being anything but. It helped shape today’s online culture in numerous ways, but as The New Yorker’s Kyle Chayka expressed, “4chan was where I learned that the internet could be bad.” Some have even called it “one of the Internet’s most controversial websites.” Morado, however, put it more mildly, noting its “off-color, offensive humor.”
Yet even in a corner of the internet known for its darker side, people have found stories worth sharing for an entirely different reason: they make us feel good.
#13 Anon As Sharpener
Image source: Tennille_Bowyer
#14 Update To The Shut-In Sister Greentext
Image source: MrMaebart
#15 Anon Is Friends With A Cow
Image source: Wheel-Jovial560
Perhaps that reflects something about us more broadly. As Amy Francombe wrote for The Standard, “The internet can be a hostile place. Trolls rule the comment sections, hot takes might as well be called mean takes, and we’re all one wrong post away from being cancelled.” But her 2023 article also explored a growing Gen Z appetite for wholesomeness, something she described as the “new Gen Z aspirational #mood.”
#16 Anon Meets Canadians
Image source: Playful_Bunnyyy
#17 Anon Is Inlove
Image source: Guinevere_Droney
#18 Anon Loves His Mum:3
Image source: RiceMost5523
One explanation may be the uncertainty many young people face. As Letty Cole, a creative strategist at MØRNING and editor of Burn After Reading, told The Standard, “Gen Z are grappling with political uncertainty, a climate emergency, and the loneliness and burnout caused by late-stage capitalism: wholesomeness is just one way to cope.” Against that backdrop, she sees the appetite for the wholesome less as a passing “mood,” and more as a “quiet form of resistance.”
#19 Family Is Important
Image source: MyHeadIsFullOfFuck
#20 For Once In My Life
Image source: anonymous
#21 Anon Unchuds Himself
Image source: naonomade
With so much attention focused on what’s going wrong in the world, from global crises to 4chan edgelords, choosing to celebrate kindness, community, and the little things that make life worthwhile can be a way of pushing back—and reaching out.
#22 Anon Lives With Parents
Image source: Emberew
#23 Anon Does Research
Image source: AlexiGrayOnly
#24 Wholesome Love From Anon
Image source: VarietyEmotional3198
And that brings us back to these greentexts. Originally shared by anons on 4chan, these stories have also found an audience on Reddit, where communities like r/wholesomegreentexts collect posts that capture the internet’s softer side. Behind those green lines of text are people sharing personal experiences and finding common ground with strangers.
#25 True Homie!
Image source: sweet_peaxx
#26 Go Out With Family
Image source: WintersbaneGDX
#27 Anon Accidentally Goes On A Gay Date And Actually Enjoys It
Image source: Grace_Bean
And so, perhaps in more ways than one—whether they’re about small acts of kindness, unlikely friendships, or small but meaningful moments—these posts offer a glimpse of the good that can exist alongside everything else.
#28 Anon Is The Real King Of Burger King
Image source: VivaciousxXxVixen
#29 Anon Is A Great Manager
Image source: Agreeable_Pass_82
#30 Cola Dude
Image source: Tiny_AngelKiss
#31 Anon Don’t Need Pizza
Image source: saffygoddess
#32 Anon Loves His Mom
Image source: Alex_13249
#33 Real And Proud
Image source: CharmyAbby420
#34 Anon Won
Image source: ClovisLowell
#35 Anon Receives Guidance
Image source: MacAlkalineTriad
#36 This Would Be A Nice Job
Image source: shapu
#37 Anon Is A Rich Guy
Image source: Wonderful_Bridge_259
#38 Anon Flunked Art School And Will Now Start A Career In Politics
Image source: AlexiGrayOnly
#39 Anon Has A Cat
Image source: Feisty_Faye
#40 Alarm Clock Starts Ringing
Image source: ariaisangel
#41 Anon Points Out The Sacrifices Fathers Make
Image source: feetangel2
#42 Femanon Goes To Buffalo Wild Wings
Image source: Defiant_Builder_926
#43 Anons Goes For Some Enjoyment
Image source: booty_doo_
#44 Credit: U/Grey-Sharky
Image source: WildlyIdolicized
#45 Anon Have The Best Dad Plus A 10/10 Old Game
Image source: Margie_Moncur
#46 Wholesome Dad
Image source: Youju
#47 Listening For The Plot
Image source: Heather_Medlock
#48 Way To Go, Anon
Image source: Practice-Either
#49 Anon No Students So Anon Build Blocks With Anon’s Kindergarten Coworkers
Image source: Grace_Bean
#50 Gyms Are Truly Magical!
Image source: Yummy_cutieX
#51 Diet Properly
Image source: PeachySweetiex
#52 Anon Is Cozy
Image source: RaBlTo
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