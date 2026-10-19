People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

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Adulting can be pretty depressing. Mondays arrive far too quickly, paychecks don’t, and the state of the world doesn’t exactly help. Sometimes, it feels like there’s very little to be optimistic about.

But every so often, you stumble across something wholesome, whether it’s a story, a video, or a meme, that makes things feel a little brighter. Sometimes, it’s just someone sharing a small win or one of life’s little moments that reminds you things aren’t all that bad. That’s what r/wholesomegreentext is all about. The community describes itself as “a community of friendly individuals who believe the best part of waking up is a wholesome meme in your cup.” So, before you doomscroll yourself into oblivion, here’s something to sip on.

#1 Go Hug Your Dad

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Thryloz

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

#2 Anon Dates Blind Girl

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Maleficent_Monk3728

#3 Anon Gets Cheated On By His Wife

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: AriesYolo

Collecting “greentexts that hit your heart,” the r/wholesomegreentexts subreddit is almost a decade old. But if you’re a little “green” on what exactly a greentext is, don’t worry. I’ve got you. Greentexts are basically a unique form of storytelling that originated on the image board site 4chan in around March 2010.

The name comes from the platform’s formatting, where starting a post with a greater-than sign (>) causes the text, normally maroon, to appear in green when the post is published. Apart from the font color, what makes these posts distinctive is the style they’re typically written in.

#4 Hard And Cold

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: bookhead29

#5 Anon Receives Enlightenment

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Eldablo2307

#6 Anon Appreciates His Dad

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Suspeqt

You’ll notice there are no long paragraphs here. Usually, these posts contain stories told through a series of concise, bullet-style lines, with each short line building toward a punchline, unexpected revelation, or memorable moment. These narratives “are often confessional in nature, dealing with the authors’ triumphs and tragedies alike,” as researcher Agustin IV Morado explains in his 2016 thesis.

#7 Best Dad Ever

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: WintersbaneGDX

#8 Anon Celebrates Christmas

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: UnemployedTechie2021

#9 Thanks Jerry

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Specific_Strain_5230

In other words, these stories can cover just about anything, from awkward social encounters to personal struggles and unexpected victories. As Morado explains, “Given the anonymity that 4chan offers, the site offers a perfect medium for people to tell stories in which they may have done things that are unethical or perhaps illegal. Other greentext stories may be humorous, perhaps even silly, and thus not meant to be taken seriously.”

That anonymity can also help users find common ground. Morado argues that greentexts allow “anonymous 4chan users, who tend to be outsiders from mainstream society, a way to identify with each other through shared stories.”

#10 When Life Gives Lemons

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: PurelyCharm

#11 Anon Gets Laid Because Of Technoblade

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Arlene_Dean

#12 Anon Loves Kebab

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Zealousideal-Self627

Wholesome greentext stories are especially interesting given 4chan’s reputation for largely being anything but. It helped shape today’s online culture in numerous ways, but as The New Yorker’s Kyle Chayka expressed, “4chan was where I learned that the internet could be bad.” Some have even called it “one of the Internet’s most controversial websites.” Morado, however, put it more mildly, noting its “off-color, offensive humor.”

Yet even in a corner of the internet known for its darker side, people have found stories worth sharing for an entirely different reason: they make us feel good.

#13 Anon As Sharpener

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Tennille_Bowyer

#14 Update To The Shut-In Sister Greentext

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: MrMaebart

#15 Anon Is Friends With A Cow

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Wheel-Jovial560

Perhaps that reflects something about us more broadly. As Amy Francombe wrote for The Standard, “The internet can be a hostile place. Trolls rule the comment sections, hot takes might as well be called mean takes, and we’re all one wrong post away from being cancelled.” But her 2023 article also explored a growing Gen Z appetite for wholesomeness, something she described as the “new Gen Z aspirational #mood.”

#16 Anon Meets Canadians

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Playful_Bunnyyy

#17 Anon Is Inlove

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Guinevere_Droney

#18 Anon Loves His Mum:3

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: RiceMost5523

One explanation may be the uncertainty many young people face. As Letty Cole, a creative strategist at MØRNING and editor of Burn After Reading, told The Standard, “Gen Z are grappling with political uncertainty, a climate emergency, and the loneliness and burnout caused by late-stage capitalism: wholesomeness is just one way to cope.” Against that backdrop, she sees the appetite for the wholesome less as a passing “mood,” and more as a “quiet form of resistance.”

#19 Family Is Important

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: MyHeadIsFullOfFuck

#20 For Once In My Life

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: anonymous

#21 Anon Unchuds Himself

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: naonomade

With so much attention focused on what’s going wrong in the world, from global crises to 4chan edgelords, choosing to celebrate kindness, community, and the little things that make life worthwhile can be a way of pushing back—and reaching out.

#22 Anon Lives With Parents

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Emberew

#23 Anon Does Research

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: AlexiGrayOnly

#24 Wholesome Love From Anon

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: VarietyEmotional3198

And that brings us back to these greentexts. Originally shared by anons on 4chan, these stories have also found an audience on Reddit, where communities like r/wholesomegreentexts collect posts that capture the internet’s softer side. Behind those green lines of text are people sharing personal experiences and finding common ground with strangers.

#25 True Homie!

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: sweet_peaxx

#26 Go Out With Family

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: WintersbaneGDX

#27 Anon Accidentally Goes On A Gay Date And Actually Enjoys It

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Grace_Bean

And so, perhaps in more ways than one—whether they’re about small acts of kindness, unlikely friendships, or small but meaningful moments—these posts offer a glimpse of the good that can exist alongside everything else.

#28 Anon Is The Real King Of Burger King

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: VivaciousxXxVixen

#29 Anon Is A Great Manager

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Agreeable_Pass_82

#30 Cola Dude

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Tiny_AngelKiss

#31 Anon Don’t Need Pizza

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: saffygoddess

#32 Anon Loves His Mom

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Alex_13249

#33 Real And Proud

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: CharmyAbby420

#34 Anon Won

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: ClovisLowell

#35 Anon Receives Guidance

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: MacAlkalineTriad

#36 This Would Be A Nice Job

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: shapu

#37 Anon Is A Rich Guy

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Wonderful_Bridge_259

#38 Anon Flunked Art School And Will Now Start A Career In Politics

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: AlexiGrayOnly

#39 Anon Has A Cat

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Feisty_Faye

#40 Alarm Clock Starts Ringing

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: ariaisangel

#41 Anon Points Out The Sacrifices Fathers Make

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: feetangel2

#42 Femanon Goes To Buffalo Wild Wings

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Defiant_Builder_926

#43 Anons Goes For Some Enjoyment

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: booty_doo_

#44 Credit: U/Grey-Sharky

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: WildlyIdolicized

#45 Anon Have The Best Dad Plus A 10/10 Old Game

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Margie_Moncur

#46 Wholesome Dad

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Youju

#47 Listening For The Plot

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Heather_Medlock

#48 Way To Go, Anon

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Practice-Either

#49 Anon No Students So Anon Build Blocks With Anon’s Kindergarten Coworkers

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Grace_Bean

#50 Gyms Are Truly Magical!

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: Yummy_cutieX

#51 Diet Properly

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: PeachySweetiex

#52 Anon Is Cozy

People Are Sharing Their Wholesome Life Moments And Some Of These Are Tear-Jerking

Image source: RaBlTo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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