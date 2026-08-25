“Green Dress Lady” From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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A woman dressed in green drew widespread attention during the Lindsay Clancy trial on Monday, August 24, after her unusually upbeat demeanor inside the courthouse was caught on camera.

“Did she forget she was there to hear about three kids being fatally strangled by their mother?” one critic asked, while another called her “evil personified.”

The woman has since been identified as New York-based writer and editor Brittany Romano, who has longstanding ties to the defendant.

A woman identified for acting cheerful during Lindsay Clancy trial remained unapologetic 

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

COURT TV

According to her Muck Rack profile, Romano has more than a decade of editorial experience spanning outlets including Forbes, Glamour, Teen Vogue, Elle, USA Today, Insider and Parade.

She is a sociology graduate from New England College.

“Green Dress Lady” From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

COURT TV

Romano was accused of treating the homicide trial involving two toddlers and an infant as “some sort of promotional event” after she was seen laughing, winking at the courtroom camera and, at one point, tilting her neck to pose as though she were on the red carpet.

A comment on her Instagram asked, “Did you get all the attention you were desperately looking for?”

She was also branded a “feminist” responsible for “ruining civilization,” while several others questioned her mental stability and called for authorities to “take away” her children.

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

BuffieNelson

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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Romano, however, appeared unfazed by the backlash, taking to platforms including Instagram and Threads to express gratitude toward her detractors.

“All of this for smiling at a camera? Love it! Tysm for boosting my analytics,” she wrote.

The positive approach, though, waned soon as she began hitting back at some of the commentators, telling them to “jump off a bridge.

Romano clarified that her father and personal history with Clancy influenced her behavior

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

itsbrittanyromano/Instagram

Romano addressed the viral courtroom moment during a livestream, explaining that she laughed because she “grew up” with Clancy and the two shared a lighthearted moment after making eye contact. 

Her explanation appears to corroborate a photograph of two young girls, purportedly Romano and Clancy, that has been circulating online. 

However, Bored Panda was unable to independently verify the identities of the individuals pictured. 

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

itsbrittanyromano/Instagram

Romano additionally said her father had previously seen her on Court TV and told her she looked bad on camera, which made her more conscious of her appearance.

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

itsbrittanyromano/Instagram

Romano has been following the trial since it began on July 27, regularly posting about the case across her social media profiles.

On August 21, she posed alongside Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, flashing the same big smile.

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Prosecutors used rebuttal witnesses to challenge the defense’s central claim that Clancy’s actions that resulted in the passings of her kids were the result of a psychotic episode stemming from postpartum depression.

One of the most contentious moments in the proceedings came during the testimony of psychiatrist Dr. Avram Mack, who told jurors that although Clancy was mentally unstable in January 2023, there was no evidence that she was psychotic.

He subsequently faced intense cross-examination from Reddington, during which he explained that psychosis does not automatically prevent someone from understanding right from wrong.

State attorneys maintained that the defense’s argument did not establish that Clancy should be absolved of criminal responsibility.

Closing arguments are anticipated later this week.

Jurors will then begin deliberating on whether Clancy can be convicted of homicides. 

She faces life in prison if found guilty.

Hundreds of people have been showing up outside the court to show support for Clancy

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A defendant in a homicide trial is not often the subject of widespread sympathy, but Lindsay Clancy has proven to be a rare case.

WBUR reporter Deborah Becker claimed that there were “about 400 people,” mostly women dressed in pink, outside the Massachusetts courthouse on Thursday, August 20.

They held signs that read “you’re a good mom” and “the system failed you.”

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Becker spoke with demonstration organizer Renne Kimball about what caused her to arrange the gathering.

“I decided to do it spontaneously after watching the trial in Maine and hearing about Clancy’s repeated attempts to get postpartum mental health care,” Kimball said.

She added that she believes any woman who has dealt with anxiety, depression, or postpartum issues can not only relate to Clancy but also recognize that any of them “could be sitting in her chair.”

“I refuse to believe this isn’t AI,” a social media said about Romano’s demeanor

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

BobCharlieNews

&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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&#8220;Green Dress Lady&#8221; From Lindsay Clancy Trial Identified After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

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Patrick Penrose
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