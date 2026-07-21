21 Stunning Photos From The reFocus Color Photography Contest Celebrating The Beauty Of Domestic Animals

Color has the power to transform a photograph, adding emotion, atmosphere, and depth to a single moment. The 2026 reFocus Color Photography Contest once again brought together photographers from around the world, showcasing remarkable images across a wide range of categories.
For this collection, however, we decided to focus on our personal favorite: Domestic Animals – playful dogs, graceful horses, and heartwarming portraits of rescue animals. These photographs go far beyond technical excellence. They capture personality, trust, companionship, and the unique relationships we share with the animals in our lives.
Some of the featured photographers are receiving international recognition for the first time, while others have spent years refining their craft. Together, they create a colorful celebration of the beauty, character, and everyday magic found in the animal world.
We’d love to know which photograph is your favorite and why.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | refocus-awards.com
#1 Domestic Animals Category, Bronze & People’s Vote Award: “El Sabor Del Viento” By Jorge Enrique Buelvas Córdoba
With his eyes closed, as if remembering something he never lost, he embraces the world without fear. In his expression lives a simple joy—the joy of feeling, without asking for anything, without waiting for anything. This dog, who lives in an adoption center, cherishes his 20 minutes of outdoor time.
Image source: refocus-awards
#2 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Lennon At Three Months” By Fred Levy
From a series of photos taken every month, watching this great dane grow.
Image source: refocus-awards
#3 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Channing” By Sonya Helm
Gypsy Vanner Stallion.
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#4 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Drawn To The Center” By Samara Valent
A female Rhodesian Ridgeback sitting calmly and patiently in the stairwell. Strong leading lines guide the viewer naturally through the frame, creating a clear visual flow and a strong focal point. Cool tones dominate the image, while complementary colors provide subtle contrast and depth.
Image source: refocus-awards
#5 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Jungle Couture” By Shawna Hinkel
Image source: refocus-awards
#6 Domestic Animals Category, Bronze: “Line In Motion” By Samara Valent
A composition where form and movement come together. The gentle motion creates a soft sense of flow, while a distinct linear shape defines the subject with precision. Set against an elegant background, the image balances structure and softness, resulting in a clean and visually striking impression.
Image source: refocus-awards
#7 Domestic Animals Category, Silver: “Bashful” By Shawna Hinkel
Image source: refocus-awards
#8 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Echoes Of Dawn” By Petra Nestelbacher
As the first light of day touches the mountains, the dog rests among frost-covered meadows, surrounded by silence and mist. Bathed in soft pastel tones, the scene captures a fleeting moment of peace, where wilderness awakens and the echoes of dawn linger in the air.
Image source: refocus-awards
#9 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “City Reflections” By Samara Valent
A Dalmatian in full motion, frozen at the height of a flawless leap. Power and elegance define its form, as its body stretches effortlessly through the air, embodying both strength and beauty. Beneath it, the wet ground in the heart of the city creates a soft, atmospheric reflection.
Image source: refocus-awards
#10 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Spots In Steel” By Denise Strauch
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#11 Street Category, Nominee: “The Old Grocery Keepers” By Ka Tak Jason Chu
Two shop cats create a beautiful narrative among vintage snack boxes at an old market grocery store in Hong Kong. The lively action of the orange cat contrasts with the quiet tabby below, using strong colors to bring a touch of magic to street life.
Image source: refocus-awards
#12 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Flying Vizsla” By Elke Braet
Action shot of a pup wire-haired Vizsla.
Image source: refocus-awards
#13 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Feeling Blue” By Shawna Hinkel
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#14 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Carnival King” By Shawna Hinkel
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#15 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Guard Dog” By Alie Calvert
Dog looking at Baby Toes.
Image source: refocus-awards
#16 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Crater Lake” By Marc Vandijck
Image source: refocus-awards
#17 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Under The Autumn Blanket” By Lucie Nermuťová
Image source: refocus-awards
#18 Domestic Animals Category, Honorable Mention: “Red Carpet” By Federico Mejia
Image source: refocus-awards
#19 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “Color Rush” By Anne-Laurie Léger
A German Shepherd having a blast at the beach with a colorful sunset.
Image source: refocus-awards
#20 Domestic Animals Category, Nominee: “One Breath” By Lucie Nermuťová
Image source: refocus-awards
#21 Domestic Animals Category, Gold: “Presence Without Permission” By Andrew Raven Richardson
He never asked to be seen, yet the world made space for him.
Image source: refocus-awards
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