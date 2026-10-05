“How Do Men Lack Self-Awareness”: Former ‘Grease’ Star Sparks Outrage After Posting Creepy Story

Eddie Deezen was branded a “creep” for allegedly hitting on someone he should not have approached.
The Grease actor said he was at a coffee shop when he approached the girl, complimented her, and then asked if he could take her out.
While he thought it seemed like an innocent move, netizens expressed outrage, claiming the whole thing seemed weird because of the age gap between him and the girl.
Eddie Deezen was branded a “creep” for allegedly hitting on someone he should not have approached
Eddie Deezen was slammed for a bunch of screenshots circulating online, where he was allegedly recounting a bizarre encounter he had with a girl.
The 69-year-old actor is best known for playing the awkward and nerdy Eugene Felsnic in the hit 1978 film Grease.
The recent screenshots captured a Facebook post, purportedly written by Eddie Deezen. The claims in the screenshot have not been independently verified.
According to the screenshots, Deezen was “nervous” when he decided to walk up to a girl while sitting in Starbucks.
“I clenched my firsts and walked over to her table,” he said.
After asking whether he can sit down, the girl apparently gave a “big smile” and said, “sure.”
The 69-year-old actor is best known for playing the awkward and nerdy Eugene Felsnic in Grease
Happy to see the girl being “friendly and nice,” Deezen then introduced himself to the girl and got straight down to business.
“My name is Eddie. You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve seen in a long time,” he recalled saying to the girl. “I”m in the movie Grease. I wondered if I could take you out sometime.”
“If you have a boyfriend, I understand,” he added.
The girl then responded, saying, “I can’t. I’m underage.”
The actor then asked what she meant by that.
“I’m underage,” she said once again, according to Deezen’s alleged account.
He then asked her how old she was.
“I’m underage,” the girl said, according to Deezen’s alleged account
When the girl said she was 16, Deezen decided it was time to walk away.
“Oh. I see. Ok. Well, think of me when you watch Grease,” he said before leaving the girl alone.
According to a Reddit thread, Deezen allegedly shared follow-up explanations to defend himself against the brewing backlash.
“I saw her and yes, I was attracted to her,” he allegedly said, according to one screenshot.
He claimed he was reading his Beatles book and drinking tea when this “absolutely gorgeous girl walked in.”
Continuing to defend himself, he claimed he thought the customer was a “college girl” who was “about 23.”
A post on his Facebook profile currently says he is “taking down the posts.”
Continuing to defend himself, he allegedly claimed he thought she was a “college girl”
After his alleged posts went viral, netizens pounced on Deezen for what they believed was inappropriate behavior.
“He’s a creep. The fact that he led with ‘I’m in Grease,’ like that should have made the girl say yes to dating him, even before she announced her age. So gross. ‘I thought she was in college.’ You mean like someone who could be your granddaughter? So nasty,” one said.
Another wrote, “If someone says they’re underage and your response is ‘what? What do you mean?’ You should be investigated.”
“Always got a bad vibe from this guy. His voice is like nails on a chalkboard,” said another.
“Why would someone even share this interaction on social media?” one asked online
Some netizens threw the spotlight on a 2021 incident involving Deezen and a waitress in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.
At the time, he shared a Facebook post insulting the appearance of waitress Kara Lashbaugh, who was working at a local restaurant.
He claimed Lashbaugh was an “attention wh**re” in the since-deleted post.
Deezen’s manager previously dropped him for allegedly being a “creep” towards a waitress at a restaurant
Lashbaugh called the actor out on her own social media, saying, “Eddie Deezen is a f***ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES.”
“And this grown a** old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind,” she added.
The controversy led to his then-manager Steve Joiner saying he no longer wanted to work with the actor.
Calling his former client’s behavior creepy, Joiner said Deezen’s behavior was “very wrong” and “immoral.”
“I think it’s s**ist and it’s unconscionable,” Joiner told Fox News at the time. “All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that.”
In 2022, Deezen was arrested for allegedly trespassing and burglarizing the neighbors at his Maryland home.
He was later deemed mentally unfit for a trial and was treated for an unspecified mental disorder at the Maryland Department of Health.
“Why would he post this? This is terrifying,” one commented online
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