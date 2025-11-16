131 Powerful Gratitude Quotes To Appreciate Every Moment In Life

Looking for gratitude quotes to read while sipping on your morning coffee? Or maybe you’ve been feeling a little down lately and want to lift your spirits? Or perhaps you are looking for a life appreciation quote to give you hope and motivation to combat the hardship you are going through right now? Whatever the case may be, you’re in the right place. And hey, you’ve got it, buddy!
Thanksgiving is the one day per year when expressing gratitude and celebrating the blessings of life seems pretty much mandatory. And for the remaining 364 days? Appreciation of the good fades away and gets forgotten because the problems that occur in everyday life seem to be more prominent. It’s hard to see the light when going through tough times. However, no matter how many things go south, many things are still going in the right direction. And very often, that one positive thought can turn the rain into a rainbow.
Perhaps your career is in trouble, but your kids are doing well in school. Maybe your car broke down, but it’s a sunny day outside, perfect for a walk. Did you break your leg? C’mon, pal, you’ve got another one! Okay, that was sarcasm, but you get the idea. Looking at the bright side of things doesn’t belittle problems or make them less important, but it does help not lose heart.
Have you ever wondered why people (you, perhaps) put a photo of their two or four-legged loved one or a quote they like on their home screen? Others (like myself) go on Pinterest and search for various quotes to save on their phones just to look at them later. All of this has a purpose. We deliberately look for comfort and reminders that, damn, we have so many things to be grateful for, and life is worth appreciating. Every single second of it.
Yet, when our heads are buzzing from our fast-paced style of living, sometimes it’s hard to collect one’s thoughts and pick the right attitude. To save ourselves some nerves, we seek wisdom from strangers online. This is where gratefulness quotes come in handy. Some of the most successful people have expressed the importance of thankfulness, and now, the entire web is flooded with quotes about being grateful to get us through challenging times. And we say that we need even more, because there can’t be too much positivity or too many quotes on gratitude.
To help appreciate the things that matter, we invite you to look at the quotes about gratitude and thank you quotes that we have collected from the vastness of the internet. To keep the positivity train going, let us know one thing you’re grateful for today!
#1
“Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is.” – Ernest Hemingway
#2
“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” ― Eckhart Tolle
#3
“Always have an attitude of gratitude.” ― Sterling K. Brown
#4
“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero
#5
“The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
#6
“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” ― Robert Brault
#7
“The heart that gives thanks is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time.” ― Douglas Wood
#8
“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.” ― Alphonse Karr
#9
“Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.” – Dalai Lama
#10
“There is a calmness to a life lived in gratitude, a quiet joy.” – Ralph H. Blum
#11
“When gratitude becomes an essential foundation in our lives, miracles start to appear everywhere.” — Emmanuel Dagher
#12
“The way to develop the best that is in a person is by appreciation and encouragement.” — Charles Schwab
#13
“The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see.” – Mary Davis
#14
“Gratitude for the present moment and the fullness of life now is the true prosperity.” – Eckhart Tolle
#15
“When we focus on our gratitude, the tide of disappointment goes out and the tide of love rushes in.” ― Kristin Armstrong
#16
“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” ― Voltaire
#17
“‘Enough’ is a feast.” ― Buddhist Proverb
#18
“It’s a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack.” ― Germany Kent
#19
“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” ― Epicurus
#20
“Gratitude is the ability to experience life as a gift. It liberates us from the prison of self-preoccupation.” ― John Ortberg
#21
“Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” ― Charles Dickens
#22
“Gratitude opens the door to the power, the wisdom, the creativity of the universe. You open the door through gratitude.” – Deepak Chopra
#23
“If you keep searching for everything beautiful in the world, you will eventually become it.” – Tyler Kent White
#24
“I’ve found in my life that the easiest way to increase my joy is to religiously practice gratitude until I’m a gratitude machine!” – Rhonda Byrne
#25
“Gratitude helps you to grow and expand; gratitude brings joy and laughter into your life and into the lives of all those around you.” – Eileen Caddy
#26
“Forget yesterday–it has already forgotten you. Don’t sweat tomorrow–you haven’t even met. Instead, open your eyes and your heart to a truly precious gift–today.” – Steve Maraboli
#27
“Gratitude also opens your eyes to the limitless potential of the universe, while dissatisfaction closes your eyes to it.” – Stephen Richards
#28
“Focus on the good you have, not the lack of it, because whatever gets your attention will increase the energy of gratitude. That’s how joy rises.”
#29
“It’s not what you say to everyone else that determines your life; it’s what you whisper to yourself that has the greatest power.”
#30
“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” – Amy Collette
#31
“The greatest source of happiness is the ability to be grateful at all times.” – Zig Ziglar
#32
“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” – Thornton Wilder
#33
“I think gratitude is a big thing. It puts you in a place where you’re humble.” ―
Andra Day
#34
“When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree.” ― Vietnamese Proverb
#35
“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought; and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” ― G.K. Chesterton
#36
“The soul that gives thanks can find comfort in everything; the soul that complains can find comfort in nothing.” ― Hannah Whitall Smith
#37
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” ― Willie Nelson
#38
“At times, our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.” — Albert Schweitzer
#39
“The deepest craving of human nature is the need to be appreciated.” — William James
#40
“Two kinds of gratitude: The sudden kind we feel for what we take; the larger kind we feel for what we give.” — Edwin Arlington Robinson
#41
“Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves, and spend without fear of bankruptcy.” — Fred De Witt Van Amburgh
#42
“The real gift of gratitude is that the more grateful you are, the more present you become.” – Robert Holden
#43
“Don’t pray when it rains if you don’t pray when the sun shines.” – Leroy Satchel Paige
#44
“If you wish to be happy, you can begin by thinking, ‘Everybody has something good in him; there is something that I can learn from every human being.’” – Dada J. P. Vaswani
#45
“Through the eyes of gratitude, everything is a miracle.” – Mary Davis
#46
“Have gratitude for the things you’re discarding. By giving gratitude, you’re giving closure to the relationship with that object, and by doing so, it becomes a lot easier to let go.” – Marie Kondo
#47
“No one who achieves success does so without the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.” – Alfred North Whitehead
#48
“Whatever we are waiting for—peace of mind, contentment, grace, the inner awareness of simple abundance—it will surely come to us, but only when we are ready to receive it with an open and grateful heart.” – Sarah Ban Breathnach
#49
“People can be so quiet about their pain, that you forget they are hurting. That is why it is so important to always be kind.”
#50
“Gratitude is an antidote to negative emotions, a neutralizer of envy, hostility, worry, and irritation. It is savoring; it is not taking things for granted; it is present-oriented.” – Sonja Lyubomirsky
#51
“Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind.” – Lionel Hampton
#52
“The discipline of gratitude is the explicit effort to acknowledge that all I am and have is given to me as a gift of love, a gift to be celebrated with joy.” – Henri Nouwen
#53
“Nature’s beauty is a gift that cultivates appreciation and gratitude.” – Louie Schwartzberg
#54
“Gratitude is a duty which ought to be paid, but which none have a right to expect.” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau
#55
“Revenge is profitable, gratitude is expensive.” – Edward Gibbon
#56
“Let us swell with gratitude and allow it to overwhelm us. It isn’t as cliche as we make it; life truly is short. Let’s spend it all lavishly wallowing in gratitude.” –
Grace Gealey
#57
“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.” ― Will Arnett
#58
“Live a life full of humility, gratitude, intellectual curiosity, and never stop learning.” ― GZA
#59
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” ― John F. Kennedy
#60
“Gratitude is riches. Complain is poverty.” ― Doris Day
#61
“He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which he has not, but rejoices for those which he has.” ― Epictetus
#62
“Wear gratitude like a cloak, and it will feed every corner of your life.” ― Rumi
#63
“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” ― Marcel Proust
#64
“True forgiveness is when you can, ‘Thank you for the experience.'” ― Oprah
#65
“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” ―Maya Angelou
#66
“What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude.” ― Brené Brown
#67
“O Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.” ― William Shakespeare
#68
#69
#70
“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” ― Karl Barth
#71
“Gratitude bestows reverence… changing forever how we experience life and the world.” ― John Milton
#72
“Be mindful. Be grateful. Be positive. Be true. Be kind.” ― Roy T. Bennett
#73
“Walk as if you are kissing the Earth with your feet.” ― Thich Nhat Hanh
#74
“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” — Henri Frederic Amiel
#75
“Being thankful is not always experienced as a natural state of existence, we must work at it, akin to a type of strength training for the heart.” — Larissa Gomez.
#76
“Opening your eyes to more of the world around you can deeply enhance your gratitude practice.” — Derrick Carpenter
#77
“Got no checkbooks, got no banks, still I’d like to express my thanks. I got the sun in the morning and the moon at night.” — Irving Berlin
#78
“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” —William Arthur Ward
#79
“We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” —Cynthia Ozick
#80
“Make it a habit to tell people, ‘thank you.’ To express your appreciation sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return. Truly appreciate those around you, and you’ll soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate life, and you’ll find that you have more of it.” — Ralph Marston
#81
“We can always find something to be thankful for, and there may be reasons why we ought to be thankful for even those dispensations which appear dark and frowning.” — Albert Barnes
#82
“The world has enough beautiful mountains and meadows, spectacular skies, and serene lakes. It has enough lush forests, flowered fields, and sandy beaches. It has plenty of stars and the promise of a new sunrise and sunset every day. What the world needs more of is people to appreciate and enjoy it.” — Michael Josephson
#83
“Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.” — Brian Tracy
#84
“If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily.” — Gerald Good
#85
“Living in a state of gratitude is the gateway to grace.” – Arianna Huffington
#86
“Sometimes we spend so much time and energy thinking about where we want to go that we don’t notice where we happen to be.” – Dan Gutman
#87
“Learn to be thankful for what you already have, while you pursue all that you want. ” – Jim Rohn
#88
“Be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes, and encourage them in their pursuits. When we all help one another, everybody wins.” – Jim Stovall
#89
“Let us rise up and be thankful, for if we didn’t learn a lot today, at least we learned a little, and if we didn’t learn a little, at least we didn’t get sick, and if we got sick, at least we didn’t die; so, let us all be thankful.” – Buddha
#90
“Gratitude is the sweetest thing in a seeker’s life – in all human life. If there is gratitude in your heart, then there will be tremendous sweetness in your eyes.” – Sri Chinmoy
#91
“Thank you is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” – Alice Walker
#92
“Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.” – Henry Van Dyke
#93
“Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.” – Gertrude Stein
#94
“Gratitude isn’t a burdening emotion.” – Loretta Young
#95
“We learned about gratitude and humility – that so many people had a hand in our success.” ― Michelle Obama
#96
“Everything we do should be a result of our gratitude for what God has done for us.” ― Lauryn Hill
#97
“When I pray, I always thank Mother Nature for all the beauty in the world. It’s about having an attitude of gratitude.” ― Miranda Kerr
#98
“This is a wonderful day I have never seen this one before.” ― Maya Angelou
#99
“I awoke this morning with devout thanksgiving for my friends, the old and the new.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
#100
“When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” ― Tecumseh
#101
“For my part, I am almost contented just now, and very thankful. Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever.” ― Charlotte Brontë
#102
“No duty is more urgent than giving thanks.” ― James Allen
#103
“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” ― A.A. Milne
#104
“In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.” ― Dietrich Bonhoeffer
#105
“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
#106
“If the only prayer you said was thank you, that would be enough.” ― Meister Eckhart
#107
“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” ― John F. Kennedy
#108
“Gratitude looks to the Past and love to the Present; fear, avarice, lust, and ambition look ahead.” ― C.S. Lewis
#109
“The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” ― Henry Ward Beecher
#110
“When it comes to life the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.” ― G.K. Chesterton
#111
“Gratitude is the sign of noble souls.” ― Aesop
#112
“I lie in bed at night, after ending my prayers with the words ‘Ich danke dir für all das Gute und Liebe und Schöne.’ (Thank you, God, for all that is good and dear and beautiful.)” ― Anne Frank
#113
“I’m still thanking all the stars, one by one.” ― Marissa Meyer
#114
“Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy.” ― Jefferson Bethke
#115
“Gratitude goes beyond the ‘mine’ and ‘thine’ and claims the truth that all of life is a pure gift.” ― Henri J.M. Nouwen
#116
“Appreciation can make a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary.” ― Margaret Cousins
#117
“Train yourself never to put off the word or action for the expression of gratitude.” — Albert Schweitzer
#118
“One can never pay in gratitude; one can only pay ‘in kind’ somewhere else in life.” —Anne Morrow Lindbergh
#119
#120
“When some things go wrong, take a moment to be thankful for the many things that are going right.” – Annie Gottlier
#121
“Gratitude is the appreciation of things that are not deserved, earned, or demanded – those wonderful things that we take for granted.” – Renée Paule
#122
“It is not joy that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us joyful.” – David Steindl-Rast
#123
“Gratitude changes the pangs of memory into a tranquil joy.” – Dietrich Bonhoeffer
#124
#125
“Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity…it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” ― Melody Beattie
#126
“If you fail to carry around with you a heart of gratitude for the love you’ve been so freely given, it is easy for you not to love others as you should.” ― Paul David Tripp
#127
“Gratitude and attitude are not challenges; they are choices.” ― Robert Braathe
#128
“Rest and be thankful.” ― William Wordsworth
#129
“As with all commandments, gratitude is a description of a successful mode of living. The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.” — James E. Faust
#130
“If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul.” — Rabbi Harold Kushner
#131
“I looked around and thought about my life. I felt grateful. I noticed every detail. That is the key to time travel. You can only move if you are actually in the moment. You have to be where you are to get where you need to go.” — Amy Poehler
