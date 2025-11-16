119 Grandparents Quotes Sharing Their Valuable Life Experience

#1
“My grandma once said, ‘Don’t tell a child that they are bad. Tell them their actions were bad.’ She also said, ‘Make sure to catch your child being good and let them know it.'”
Image source: AjaxkidRN
#2
“Listen to your gut. If something or somebody feels wrong, your gut feeling is probably right.”
Image source: debbywebbydoodah
#3
“Don’t cheap out on your matress and your shoes! You sleep on your mattress all night long and you stand in your shoes all day long!”
Image source: Edeninu
#4
“Never sacrifice your happiness or health for a company or job. It wouldn’t do it for you.”
Image source: HempmanRx
#5
“Never live with any ‘in laws.'”
Image source: Urdrugdealer_rx
#6
“Don’t ever believe you truly know a person.”
Image source: BlinkedHaint
#7
“If you have to borrow a tool more than twice, buy your own.”
Image source: call_sign_knife
#8
“You can’t please everyone.”
Image source: halospecial
#9
“Be 10 minutes late for a party and 10 minutes early for a meeting.”
Image source: Ajaish Kumar
#10
“My grandfather taught me at an early age never to ask for what you want. Ask for more and negotiate down to what you want.”
Image source: thebigt42
#11
“Don’t judge other’s stories based on the chapter you walked in on.”
#12
“My grandmother would say character is how you treat people who have nothing to offer you. Definitely stuck with me.”
Image source: Superb_Yard997
#13
“Always carry an emergency $20 in your wallet. You will never know when you can’t reach an ATM or run out of gas and have $20 to save you.”
#14
“Cherish gifts, you never know if you’ll ever receive another from that person.”
Image source: Galaxine
#15
“My grandpa told me, ‘It’s better to be alone than want to be alone.'”
Image source: llf002
#16
“My grandfather’s words of advice last night: ‘You can’t just run away from the problem because it’ll just go with you!'”
Image source: Grace Hunt
#17
“You can learn something from anyone…even if it’s just what not to do.”
Image source: _Ocean_Atlas_
#18
“Spend your bus money on lollies, and walk.”
Image source: mongar82
#19
“Don’t take advice from anyone who doesn’t live the life you want.”
#20
“Life must be lived forward, but can only be understood backward.”
Image source: innerpeacethief
#21
“Don’t marry someone who you have never seen angry or cry.”
#22
“Take time to have fun and smell the flowers along the way.”
Image source: Tessie Strahan
#23
“Save money for a rainy day, because the rain always comes.”
#24
“Don’t ever forget where you’ve come from, the good times were just as important as the difficult ones.”
Image source: PickleJarAshTray
#25
“You don’t love someone you can’t sit in silence with.”
Image source: chayarose
#26
“Relationships are emotional, not logical.”
Image source: PompousPanda
#27
“My grandma said that I should never sacrifice myself, my children, or my happiness to a man. She lived a rough life, some even by her own choices. She has been gone for 25 years. She wasn’t wrong.”
Image source: shellzwtf
#28
“Say what you mean and mean what you say.”
Image source: 0Tol
#29
“No matter what life throws at you, always remember to look upon the doughnut, and not upon the hole.”
Image source: otterpaws27
#30
“Don’t grow up too fast.”
#31
“Don’t let negative and toxic people rent space in your head.”
Image source: Back2Bach
#32
“Stop caring so much about the future and worry about the present.”
Image source: TreeHugChamp
#33
“If it is worth saying once, then it is worth saying again.”
Image source: bettysgonemad
#34
“My grandmother passed several years ago and one of the last things she said to me was, ‘It’s never impossible to be kind”, and that has really stayed with me.”
Image source: katieleehaw
#35
“Justice doesn’t decide the fate, your decisions do.”
Image source: u_never_knew_me
#36
“Build habits that you can do when your old and retired body is worn out. Stretch in your 30’s and 40’s and you will be thankful in your 60’s and 70’s.”
#37
“Spend less time behind a camera capturing memories, and more time being a part of the memories.”
#38
“The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.”
#39
“You never get a second chance at a first impression.”
#40
“Money never bought me happiness but it helped me look for it on a nicer street.”
Image source: OverEasyGoing
#41
“My grandpa always told me to treat a rock like it’s a diamond. Basically, something most people think is s*it, could possibly be amazing.”
#42
“Don’t rely on any man. Build your own career and be independent.”
Image source: Pure-Eye-4717
#43
“Never go to bed angry.”
Image source: ShadowyPepper
#44
“Do the best you can with what you have.”
Image source: VintageCustard
#45
“Don’t regret any mistake. Just learn from it and move on because every decision forms who you are.”
Image source: seagee09
#46
“Your health is your wealth.”
Image source: psychoticpheasant
#47
“If something doesn’t make any sense, somebody somewhere is making money because of it.”
Image source: HalfSaneHalfWit
#48
“Pick your battles. I never understood it’s importance until I was older.”
Image source: MuchLoveWaffleGirl
#49
“It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”
Image source: crackonwednesdays
#50
“When talking at my brother’s wedding about how he was married for so long: ‘Treat everyday as a new day.'”
Image source: riffraff12000
#51
“Manners, always.”
Image source: victortrash
#52
“Never act stupider than you have to.”
Image source: diamonddna
#53
“My grandma used to say ‘Eat up! Your body is your capital!'”
Image source: unlessyoumeantit
#54
“Don’t take anything for granted and enjoy every bit of happiness.”
Image source: LuisCortes01
#55
“If you want to have friends, you first need to be one.”
Image source: Back2Bach
#56
“Life’s too short to do things you don’t want to do, and spend time with people you don’t want to spend time with.”
Image source: rleash
#57
“Eat your greens.”
Image source: paladin_bih
#58
“Make the most of every day, because you’ll never know when it’s your last.”
Image source: photogenicpigeon
#59
“Never let this cruel world wipe away your smile and laughter, remember people will only remember you from your smile, not from your tears.”
Image source: Gaurav Chauhan
#60
“My Grammy is famous for her ‘Old enough to know better, too young to care line.’ She’s in her mid 80’s.”
Image source: qbacca10
#61
“Nobody counts how many times you fall down, they only count how many times you don’t get back up.”
#62
“Have the courage of your convictions.”
Image source: ohyoushiksagoddess
#63
“At the end of your life, you will be able to count your true friends on one hand.”
Image source: 0blue_bird0
#64
“Its nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”
#65
“Don’t take your family for granted.”
#66
“We have a responsibility to remember the bad times, even if it hurts us to admit they happened. We have a responsibility to remember the good times, even if it hurts to admit they’re gone. And in times where you don’t know where to go, you need only remember how you got to where you are now.”
#67
“A watched pot never boils” – from my german grandmother.
#68
“My grandfather used to always tell me, ‘No matter where you go, there you are.’ I have never been lost since I heard those words.”
Image source: iAmMitten1
#69
“My grandmother would always say ‘everything in moderation.'”
Image source: ss_lbguy
#70
“My grandmother said I could take as long as I needed to find a partner. That meant a lot to me to hear that.”
Image source: Finly_Growin
#71
“Liars can fool some people all the time, and all people some of the time, but not all people all the time.”
Image source: DoctorCapitalist
#72
“Enjoy the flowers and ignore the weeds.”
Image source: llamaesunquadrupedo
#73
“It’s better to stay silent and let people think you a fool than to speak and prove them right.”
Image source: Suggestion_Of_Taint
#74
“You can either work in school and play for the rest of your life or play in school and work for the rest of your life.”
Image source: SpRuce64
#75
“Don’t count your chickens till they’re hatched.”
Image source: Back2Bach
#76
“Every stone has a story” – grandpa’s a geologist.
Image source: CogitoErgoDifference
#77
“You’ll catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”
Image source: HeavyD856
#78
“Never try to teach a pig to sing – it wastes your time and annoys the pig.”
Image source: ThanatosOfNyx
#79
“Bad things happen to good people. Good things happen to bad people. These are things that will always be out of your control. These are only 20% responsible for where your life goes, the other 80% is based on how you react and respond to the things that are out of your control.” – my grandpa before he passed.
Image source: Aviontic
#80
“Eat good food and pay your bills.”
Image source: Sun-Public
#81
“Don’t climb a tree to lie when you can tell the truth standing on the ground.”
Image source: faceeatingleopard
#82
“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”
Image source: KiwiNo2638
#83
“Follow your own desires before trying to please other people.”
Image source: Gefruschtuck
#84
“There’s no point of being afraid of the inevitable.”
Image source: swagbornslayer
#85
“Whenever you drink, you’re borrowing tomorrow’s happiness.”
Image source: OvyZ
#86
“Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”
Image source: laura_flora1
#87
“Have good posture.”
Image source: eggub
#88
“Early to bed, early to rise, makes you healthy, wealthy, and wise.”
Image source: DoctorCapitalist
#89
“Take care of your mum.”
Image source: WorldImpressive9552
#90
“Slow down.”
#91
“Do not ignore your instincts. They are a higher power keeping you on the right path.”
Image source: Warlord_of_Mom
#92
“If you are going to break a law don’t break more than one at a time.”
Image source: freg0mew
#93
“Don’t spend all your money buying a safe.”
#94
“There’s no point in doing something if you’re not gonna do it right.”
Image source: SkinnywLoveHandles
#95
“Spend money on your facial routine and on shoes — your face is the first thing people see and your feet will carry you all the way through life.”
#96
“Live fully and gratefully this unrepeatable day.”
#97
“Life is very simple and we complicate it.”
#98
“You just need to worry about figuring out your own life, fight for what you can get, and don’t forget to have fun along the way.”
Image source: Haltopen
#99
“If someone hits you, always hit them back, and never let people walk all over you.”
Image source: rubyjanes
#100
“That my reputation is my best commodity, and to try and save more than I spend.”
Image source: TeapotTemptress
#101
“Life sucks, means you are doing it right.”
Image source: Icywolf87
#102
“Don’t marry a man just because he can dance.”
Image source: LowlySparrow
#103
“Shut the hell up and leave me alone!” – my hilarious grandma. Best advice ever.
Image source: ibeecrazy
#104
“Life isn’t fair.”
Image source: Barnagain
#105
“Put that phone down.”
Image source: malu_saadi
#106
“Don’t think too much – or you might go crazy.”
Image source: Farinthoughts
#107
“Stop chasing boys.”
Image source: misterjones84
#108
“If you’re not feeling well, just have a bit of brandy.”
Image source: stratman42
#109
“Don’t count other people’s money.”
Image source: mister_immortal
#110
“Never trust your friends too much, because they may become your enemy. Never hate your enemy too much, because they may become your friend.”
Image source: DoctorCapitalist
#111
“I don’t know everything, but I know what I’m talking about.”
Image source: you_stand_corrected
#112
“The evil ones live the longest.”
Image source: NavajoChop
#113
“Life will find a way.”
Image source: Dandilionessinmess
#114
“You can’t save the the world but you can always save yourself.”
Image source: OKwhatever77
#115
“If I don’t watch my figure, nobody else will!”
Image source: slipperymagoo
#116
“I used to drink coffee with cream and sugar. But when I switched to drinking black coffee, boys started to pay attention to me.”
Image source: BaconPaycheck
#117
“A person should be like water. However the container will be, it will take a shape.”
Image source: Spandita
#118
“Everyone takes care of their own horses.”
Image source: Luci_b
#119
“You’ve gotta watch out for the darkies!”
Image source: logallama
