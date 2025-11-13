Daughter Hilariously Photographs Her Mom ‘Going Wild’ As Her Dad’s Christmas Present, Captures His Reaction As Well

Have you ever told your mom to “just bite your lip all sexy like?” Samantha Bishop of Roaming Magnolias Photography has. Once. Recently, she created a hilarious photoshoot of “Grandmas Going Wild” as her dad’s Christmas gift, featuring her mom as the model. There was a tub, there was yarn, and there was a grown man grinning like a school boy. Luckily, Samantha captured it all.
Image credits: Samantha Bishop
“They’ve been together a little over 30 years,” Samantha told Bored Panda. “The idea was actually a joke made by my mom when I told her she should do a boudoir shoot, and I just ran with it.”
“I have no idea how much yarn we actually used, I filled several bags with it to get it to my friend’s house to shoot with it. We did it in a few hours.”
“My mom is an avid crocheter,” Samantha added. “It was part of her stash, so none was bought and it was all returned to her collection for creating.”
More Info: Facebook | Instagram
People thought this photo shoot was both romantic and funny
