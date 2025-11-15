30 Celebrities And Their Currently Famous Grandkids

There is no need to highlight how much love and care grandparents give to their grandchildren. Now when your grandad is Elvis Presley or Charlie Chaplin, or you have Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly as your grandma—you could definitely get a lot of inspiration and even follow their footsteps into the wilderness of the world of art and entertainment. In some cases, the scale of the popularity of the grandchildren evens out to their grandparents’ and, unexpectedly or not, skyrockets.
Here’s a list of grandparents and their currently famous grandchildren so you can decide for yourselves if they are as talented, influential, and beautiful, or even more, than their iconic elders.
#1 Albert Einstein And Bernard Einstein
One of three surviving biological grandsons of Albert Einstein, Bernard Einstein was an engineer through his career, receiving numerous patents in electronics.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons
#2 Clark Gable And Clark Gable III
‘The King of Hollywood’ Clark Gable, who starred in more than 60 movies, was also grandfather to the late Clark James Gable, an American actor and TV presenter who died from an overdose.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Unknown
#3 Anne Gwynne And Chris Pine
From Princess Diaries to Star Trek and Wonder Woman, Chris Pine is quite a recognisable actor. His grandma, Anne Gwynne, is considered to be one of the first scream queens.
Image source: chris.w.pine, Wikimedia Commons
#4 Elvis Presley And Riley Keough
31 year old Danielle Riley Keough is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. At only age 15, she began modelling, featuring in Dior, D&G and Vogue campaigns. She is also known for her role in independent films.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, rileykeough
#5 Charlie Chaplin And Oona Chaplin
Named after her grandmother, Oona’s grandad is cinema icon Charlie Chaplin. Spanish-born Oona Castilla Chaplin mainly features in British and Spanish productions.
Image source: Insomnia Cured Here, Wikimedia Commons
#6 Grace Kelly And Charlotte Casiraghi
The 34-year-old granddaughter of Grace Kelly, a former American film actress turned Princess of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi, is a journalist, writer and was the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s 2018 fashion campaign.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, charlottexcasiraghi
#7 Audrey Hepburn And Emma Ferrer
Swiss-born Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, who was born in 1994, made her modelling career debut on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. Like her grandma, who is probably most famous for her role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but was also an avid humanitarian, Emma is a spokesperson for UNICEF and UNHCR Ambassador to the US.
Image source: James Vaughan, ekhferrer _____
#8 Ernest Hemingway And Dree Hemingway
Reflecting on her last name, it’s easy to guess her relation to her great-grandfather, writer Ernest Hemingway. Dree pursued a career in fashion and independent films.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, dreelouisehemingway
#9 Gregory Peck And Ethan Peck
Gregory Peck (Spellbound, Roman Holiday and others) is the grandad of actor Ethan Peck, who portrayed young Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Among many TV appearances as a young actor, he was the first onscreen kiss of Mary-Kate Olsen.
Image source: Unknown, ethangpeck
#10 Walter Huston And Anjelica Huston
Canadian actor and singer Walter Huston’s granddaughter Anjelica joined the fame of her grandad (and also her father) by receiving an Academy Award in the ‘80s. She is also famous for her work as an actress, director, producer and author.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons
#11 Debbie Reynolds And Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd from Scream Queens and American Horror Story has a famous grandmother too—Debbie Reynolds—an American actress that had a career of around 70 years in the industry.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Gage Skidmore
#12 Marlon Brando And Tuki Brando
The grandson of Marlon Brando, Hollywood film star of Streetcar Named Desire, is said to have a great resemblance to his late grandfather and has featured in the TechnoMarine ad campaign.
Image source: Unknown, Dapper Hood
#13 Bob Elliott And Abby Elliott
The granddaughter of American comedian and actor Bob Elliot is also in the same industry—she is the third generation of the family that has been featured in Saturday Night Live.
Image source: Abby Elliott Kennedy, Wikimedia Commons
#14 Steve Mcqueen And Steven R. Mcqueen
The actor portraying Jeremy Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries is actually Steven R. McQueen, 32-year-old American actor and model. His grandad was Steve McQueen, the ‘King of Cool’ himself.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Insomnia Cured Here
#15 Tippi Hedren And Stella Banderas
The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith is also granddaughter of Tippi Hedren (mentioned twice in this list) – Stella del Carmen Banderas has starred alongside her parents in Crazy in Alabama.
Image source: Stella Banderas, Kristine
#16 Patty Duke And Ali Astin
Actress and health advocate Patty Duke is the grandmother of Ali Astin, known for her role in The Lord of the Rings and Bad Kids of Crestview Academy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons
#17 Winston Churchill And Arabella Churchill
Who would have thought that the granddaughter of Winston Churchill was actually one of the developers of Glastonbury Festival and also founded and ran the charity Children’s World?
Image source: Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons
#18 Elizabeth Taylor And Quinn Tivey
Although Elizabeth Taylor was a really famous Hollywood actress, for Quinn Tivey, she was Grandma. Quinn is a trustee of his grandmother’s estate and foundation.
Image source: United Nations Foundation, Wikimedia Commons
#19 Tippy Hedren And Dakota Johnson
Having famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota is the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren, famous model, actress, and animal rights activist. Dakota pursued a career in acting and modelling, mostly known for her role in the Fifty Shades film series.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons
#20 Paul Burke And Alia Shawkat
31-year-old actress and producer Alia Shawkat, playing Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development, is the granddaughter of Paul Burke, an actor with leading roles in Naked City and 12 O’Clock High.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons
#21 Jacqueline Onassis And Rose Schlossberg
The granddaughter of both First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis and US President John F. Kennedy, actress Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is often described as her grandmother’s lookalike.
Image source: Dover Street Market, Wikimedia Commons
#22 Henry Fonda And Bridget Fonda
The now 57-year-old American actress that debuted in Easy Rider (1969) is the granddaughter of Henry Fonda, a film and stage actor who has starred in over 100 movies.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia
#23 Ringo Starr And Tatia Starkey
Although the famous Beatle has 7 grandchildren, Tatia is known for her remarkable resemblance to Ringo Starr and being a musician.
Image source: Children of the Beatles, badgreeb pictures
#24 Donald Sutherland And Sarah Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland’s granddaughter is also an actress! Canadian-American actress Sarah is known for her role of Catherine Mayer in the TV series Veep.
Image source: imdb, Wikimedia Commons
#25 Princess Diana And Princess Charlotte
Unfortunately, Princess Charlotte never met her late grandma Princess Diana, but now 5-year-old Charlotte has become a children’s fashion icon.
Image source: The Royal Family Channel, Wikimedia Commons
#26 Nelson Mandela And Zoleka Mandela
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka is a very well-known writer and activist. She is known for openly discussing her addictions, her daughter’s death, and her fight with breast cancer.
Image source: zolekamandela, Wikimedia Commons
#27 Ingrid Bergman And Elettra Wiedemann
Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman, well-known for her role in Casablanca and numerous other movies, is the grandma of Electra Rosellini Wiedemann.
Image source: elettrawiedemann, ventu_99
#28 Roald Dahl And Sophie Dahl
The author of The Man with the Dancing Eyes and a former model, Sophie is also granddaughter of the legendary British novelist—Roald Dahl. She also published a children’s book in 2019—Madame Badobedah.
Image source: mssophiedahl, Unknown
#29 Kirk Douglas And Cameron Douglas
The son of Michael Douglas and grandson of actor Kirk Douglas made the headlines for being caught for drug offenses a few times and faced time in prison. Like his dad and grandad, he is an actor and also a writer of a book, Long Way Home.
Image source: cameronmorrelldouglas, Wikimedia Commons
#30 Bob Dylan And Pablo Dylan
Starting as a rapper, Pablo Dylan, Bob Dylan’s grandson, infamously calling his grandfather the ‘Jay-Z of his time,’ has actually decided to get into folk-rock and has led to a lot of comparisons to the award winning singer-songwriter relative.
Image source: pablodylan, Wikimedia Commons
