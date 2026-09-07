Gracie Abrams: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gracie Abrams
September 7, 1999
Los Angeles, California, US
27 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Gracie Abrams?
Gracie Madigan Abrams is an American singer and songwriter, known for her deeply introspective lyrics and raw, emotive vocal delivery. Her compelling pop and folk-pop sound often explores themes of heartbreak and coming-of-age.
Abrams gained significant public recognition with her debut EP, Minor, released in 2020, which resonated with a growing fanbase. This early success was amplified when she became an opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, greatly expanding her global audience.
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Gracie Abrams grew up immersed in a creative household. Her father, J. J. Abrams, is a renowned filmmaker, and her mother, Katie McGrath, is a film and television producer.
She attended The Archer School for Girls, graduating in 2018, and later enrolled at Barnard College to study international relations. Abrams began writing songs at eight years old, nurturing an early passion for music that eventually led her to pursue a professional career.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Gracie Abrams is in a relationship with Irish actor Paul Mescal, with whom she made her red-carpet debut in February 2026. They began dating in 2024, keeping their romance private before public appearances confirmed their connection.
Abrams has no children and has previously been in relationships with songwriter and producer Blake Slatkin from 2017 to 2022 and Hayes Bradley from 2022 to 2023.
Career Highlights
Gracie Abrams’s early EPs, Minor and This Is What It Feels Like, established her distinct indie pop sound, garnering critical acclaim and a devoted following. Her debut album, Good Riddance, released in 2023, earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.
Beyond her studio releases, Abrams has embarked on multiple headlining tours and served as a supporting act for major artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Her collaboration with Taylor Swift on the song “Us” also received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Signature Quote
“I can’t imagine myself, as a kid, just randomly falling into song-writing, had I not been journaling since before I could even read my handwriting back.”
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