Furbonacci Sequence Proves That Cats Are Purrfect (20 Pics)

by

Math is the language of cats, and it is they who first discovered the so-called Fibonacci sequence. No, it wasn’t the Indian mathematician Pingala, nor Leonardo of Pisa. Cats got it first, but they called it the Furbonacci sequence!

Inspired by this image on Imgur, Bored Panda has decided to collect its own list of cats fitting into the Golden Ratio. Since all cats are perfect, but some cats are more perfect than others, vote! Or submit your own below.

#1 She’s Been Sleeping On My Deck All Day And Night For Two Weeks. I Guess I Have A Cat Now

Image source: thecheat420

#2 The Furbonacci Sequence

Image source: songbardbird

#3 We Too Have A Cat That That Strikes A Pose While She Waits For Us

Image source: naux

#4 In The Middle Somewhat Elevated

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#5 My Kitten Has Been Sleeping In A Bowl To Keep Cool

Image source: jacquiep

#6 So I Bought My Cat A Scratching Post

Image source: Lo0ody

#7 Fibonacci’s Cat

Image source: Patito49

#8 My Little Cat Sleeping In Her Basket On The Blanket I Made For Her

Image source: delicatedahlias

#9 Furbonacci Cat

Image source: res1m

#10 The Yoga Master

Image source: Beverley Goodwin

#11 How Many Gold Fish Can You Fit On Your Cat Before It Wakes Up?

Image source: bostonlbi

#12 Sleeping Cat

#13 My Cat And My Gf’s Kitten Are Getting Along

Image source: checkmydubstep

#14 When He Is Nervous He Plays Dead In A Box

Image source: PLUSsignenergy

#15 Tiny Kitten In A Bowl

Image source: Peregrino Will Reign

#16 This Is My 5 Year-old Cat Tiberius, About Ten Minutes After His Pain Meds

Image source: ClaudiaGiroux

#17 Moritz In His Hammock

Image source: Volker

#18 My Uncle’s Cat Aalso Has A Little Weight Problem

Image source: bscat-tastrophe

#19 C Is For Cat

Image source: Blimpflower

#20 Golden Spiral Stretch

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
