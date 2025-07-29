Furbonacci Sequence Proves That Cats Are Purrfect (20 Pics)

Math is the language of cats, and it is they who first discovered the so-called Fibonacci sequence. No, it wasn’t the Indian mathematician Pingala, nor Leonardo of Pisa. Cats got it first, but they called it the Furbonacci sequence!
Inspired by this image on Imgur, Bored Panda has decided to collect its own list of cats fitting into the Golden Ratio. Since all cats are perfect, but some cats are more perfect than others, vote! Or submit your own below.
#1 She’s Been Sleeping On My Deck All Day And Night For Two Weeks. I Guess I Have A Cat Now
Image source: thecheat420
#2 The Furbonacci Sequence
Image source: songbardbird
#3 We Too Have A Cat That That Strikes A Pose While She Waits For Us
Image source: naux
#4 In The Middle Somewhat Elevated
Image source: Akimasa Harada
#5 My Kitten Has Been Sleeping In A Bowl To Keep Cool
Image source: jacquiep
#6 So I Bought My Cat A Scratching Post
Image source: Lo0ody
#7 Fibonacci’s Cat
Image source: Patito49
#8 My Little Cat Sleeping In Her Basket On The Blanket I Made For Her
Image source: delicatedahlias
#9 Furbonacci Cat
Image source: res1m
#10 The Yoga Master
Image source: Beverley Goodwin
#11 How Many Gold Fish Can You Fit On Your Cat Before It Wakes Up?
Image source: bostonlbi
#12 Sleeping Cat
#13 My Cat And My Gf’s Kitten Are Getting Along
Image source: checkmydubstep
#14 When He Is Nervous He Plays Dead In A Box
Image source: PLUSsignenergy
#15 Tiny Kitten In A Bowl
Image source: Peregrino Will Reign
#16 This Is My 5 Year-old Cat Tiberius, About Ten Minutes After His Pain Meds
Image source: ClaudiaGiroux
#17 Moritz In His Hammock
Image source: Volker
#18 My Uncle’s Cat Aalso Has A Little Weight Problem
Image source: bscat-tastrophe
#19 C Is For Cat
Image source: Blimpflower
#20 Golden Spiral Stretch
