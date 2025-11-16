I Created An Art Series In Which Post-Punk, Goth And New Wave Bands Appear In Black And White Cult Film Classics (11 Pics)

I am Butcher Billy and I’m an illustrator and designer based in Curitiba, Brazil. I’ve worked with Netflix, Marvel, Black Mirror, Honda, Warner, Amazon Prime, Playboy, Stranger Things, New York Times, Universal Music and others.
This is the latest art series in my ongoing project with post-punk, goth and new wave bands from the late ’70s/early ’80s. This time I’m imagining a multiverse in which the protagonists of black and white cult film classics, from celebrated directors, are replaced with my favorite frontmen and women in music. Each piece will include seminal songs or lyrics that strangely may or may not have taken inspiration from those films.
#1 Robert Smith From The Cure In David Lynch’s Eraserhead (1977)
#2 Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds In Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941)
#3 Ian Curtis From Joy Division In Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957)
#4 Devo In George Melies’ A Trip To The Moon (1902)
#5 Peter Murphy From Bauhaus And Debbie Harry From Blondie In Tod Browning’s Dracula (1931)
#6 Siouxsie Sioux From Siouxsie And The Banshees In Josef Von Sternberg’s Morocco (1930)
#7 Grace Jones In Fritz Lang’s Metropolis (1927)
#8 Dave Gahan From Depeche Mode In Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid (1921)
#9 Morrissey From The Smiths In Wim Wenders’ Wings Of Desire (1987)
#10 Boy George From Culture Club In William Dieterle’s Peking Express (1951)
#11 Ian Mcculloch From Echo And The Bunnymen X John Ford’s Fort Apache (1948)
