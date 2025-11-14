These 30 Charming Front Doors Around London Look Like They’re Part Of Sets In A Wes Anderson Movie

Have you ever noticed a front door that looked so good, you wanted to take a picture of it? Well, this photographer did and her hobby stretched so far, she now has an Instagram page dedicated solely to The Doors of London and it counts almost 70k followers.
Bella Foxwell started her account as a challenge. “I’d spent the previous year building the accounts of big consumer brands and wanted to see if I could practice what I preached for myself. Since I was already obsessed with doors, it felt like a natural fit as my ‘niche,'” she told Bored Panda back in 2019.
“The best feeling is when you stumble across a street full of gorgeous doors that you never knew existed,” she added back then. For this reason, Bored Panda has made you a list of London’s front doors that the photographer has captured recently. Scroll down below to check out her work and don’t forget to give her a follow on Instagram, too!
More info: Instagram
