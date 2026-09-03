107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

The internet can be an unhealthy environment at times. It’s where many people argue over divisive political views or leave nasty comments just to spread hate.
But some corners of cyberspace also offer content that uplifts people, and the Wholesome As Heck subreddit is one of them. This online community is rife with adorable animal photos that can make you forget about the ills of the world for a few good moments.
As always, we’ve collected photos from the page to give you some much-needed good vibes that can last for days.
#1 Big Smile :)
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#2 The Odd One
Image source: EverettMorlen1991
#3 Innocent!
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
Many of us have felt urges to squish something utterly cute, like many animals in these photos. Filipinos have a term for it called gigil, which is essentially an overwhelming, uncontrollable physical reaction like cute aggression.
And no, it doesn’t make you an unhinged psychopath for feeling such emotions. According to experts like University of Cincinnati professor and researcher Dr. Oriana Aragón, it is completely normal behavior.
#4 He’ll Learn
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#5 Waffles Enjoying Her First Puppicino
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#6 Hammock
Image source: togmahe
As Dr. Aragón explained in a 2023 interview, cute aggression is simply a byproduct of a mismatch of emotions, otherwise known as dimorphous expressions.
She further noted that cute aggression can act as a release for these emotions and as a reminder to treat seemingly fragile beings like babies and, in this case, animals, with care.
#7 I Am The Perfect Cuddle Ball Of Hamster
Image source: eliteprephistory
#8 Graduation Day!
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#9 Snacc
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
“If you were to see people crying tears of joy, when removed from context, people think that the person is sad. In context, for instance, when receiving an award or seeing a loved one for the first time in a long time, those tears are easily interpreted as representing a positive emotion.”
#10 Hi How Are Ya
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#11 Sherduck Holmes At Your Service
Image source: eliteprephistory
#12 Lick
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
A pair of academics actually conducted a study on cute aggression. Psychologist Katherine Stavropoulos, who co-authored the research, says the entire brain is involved when these emotions arise.
“It’s not just reward, and it’s not just emotion,” she said. “Both systems in the brain are involved in this experience of cute aggression.”
#13 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#14 Flower Girl 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#15 They’re In Love
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
Stavropoulos also concluded that having the desire to squish a kitten’s adorable face is a perfectly normal and involuntary response to being overwhelmed by positive emotions.
“(People often think) ‘This is weird; I’m probably the only one who feels this way. I don’t want to hurt it. I just want to eat it,’” she said. “When (they) feel this way, it’s with no desire to cause harm.”
#16 Moop Is Hiding :)
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#17 15 Minutes Old 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#18 You Have Summoned The Comfy Kits
Image source: eliteprephistory
#19 No Talk, Only Hold
Image source: eliteprephistory
#20 Ser Borks A Lot Here To Defend You From Loneliness
Image source: eliteprephistory
#21 🐌
Image source: Lucky-stack
#22 Chillin’
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#23 You’re In My Spot
Image source: tucchurchnj
#24 Hello, Yes How Much For This Potato?
Image source: eliteprephistory
#25 Saffron Accepts The New Baby
Image source: [deleted]
#26 He’s Trained To Find People That Deserve Happiness For No Other Reason Than Existence
Image source: eliteprephistory
#27 Tiny Baby Shrew
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#28 Dog_irl
Image source: eliteprephistory
#29 She Is Bb
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#30 Mrs. Steal Yo Birb
Image source: eliteprephistory
#31 How It Started vs. How Its Going
Image source: eliteprephistory
#32 Banana Cat
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#33 Important Meeting
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#34 Just The Babiest Kitty
Image source: eliteprephistory
#35 Oh Lawd
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#36 Three Very Good Reasons Why All Your Paper Products Have Tiny Nibbles In Them
Image source: eliteprephistory
#37 Best Bun
Image source: floofyboop1
#38 Tiny Spiky Boi
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#39 Smiley Boy
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#40 Bunny Cuddle Muddle Puddle
Image source: tucchurchnj
#41 😁
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#42 Round Ball Of Happiness
Image source: eliteprephistory
#43 Kitty Sees Her First Christmas Tree 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#44 Special Ducky Keeps You Safe
Image source: eliteprephistory
#45 By Popular Demand, The Felon’s Sentence Has Been Extended
Image source: myghostfellout
#46 Corporate Needs You To Find The Corgi In The Picture, You Have Until Lunch
Image source: eliteprephistory
#47 Cute Bird Showing Off For Daddy
Image source: eliteprephistory
#48 Please Study This Dinosaur Diagram
Image source: eliteprephistory
#49 Scientific Name: Lil Floof
Image source: tucchurchnj
#50 Derp
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#51 Meet Randy :)
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#52 She’s From Texas, So Sometimes She Wears A Hat, Too
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#53 You Mess With The Bork-Bark, I Make Your Heart Stop
Image source: eliteprephistory
#54 Just One Very Good Boy
Image source: eliteprephistory
#55 I Have Found 4 Minstakes Hooman
Image source: eliteprephistory
#56 Wasabi Has Been Informed They Are ‘Teh Cutest Kitty’ And Is Still Processing This Information
Image source: eliteprephistory
#57 Say Goodbye To The Cone Of Shame. Say Hello To The Bread Of Tame!
Image source: eliteprephistory
#58 First I Cute, Then I Flop, I The Best At Bunny Hip Hop
Image source: eliteprephistory
#59 Henlo
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#60 How Do The Accused Plead?
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#61 Still A Cat
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#62 Excuse Me, Sir
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#63 Bam-Bam (Full Bio In Comments)
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#64 Smelling The Flowers 🌸
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#65 Ok Hold Mommy’s Trunk We’re Gonna Cross The Savanna
Image source: eliteprephistory
#66 Always Winking 😉
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#67 Sargent Snuggles At Your Service
Image source: eliteprephistory
#68 Cuddle Bear Is Hiding Somewhere In This Picture
Image source: eliteprephistory
#69 Felt Cute, Might Do Heartwings Later Idk
Image source: eliteprephistory
#70 An Impawsible Distraction
Image source: tucchurchnj
#71 You Under Awwwest For Being Too Cute
Image source: eliteprephistory
#72 Unbelievabill Friendship
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#73 Small Bunny
Image source: tucchurchnj
#74 Surprise Visit From A Birdy Friend Who Let The Random Hooman Give A Tiny Scritch
Image source: eliteprephistory
#75 Cat V Bun
Image source: eliteprephistory
#76 For The Most Perilous Of Missions
Image source: eliteprephistory
#77 I’m Just Retweetin The Tweets
Image source: eliteprephistory
#78 ☮️✌🏻
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#79 Hi 🥺
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#80 Doggo Feets On The Couch Where He’s Perfectly Allowed To Do The Snooze
Image source: eliteprephistory
#81 What Is It You Do Here At Inventec?
Image source: eliteprephistory
#82 There Is No Greater Bond Than That Between A Girl And Her Dinosaur
Image source: eliteprephistory
#83 Penguin Hug
Image source: eliteprephistory
#84 Smol
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#85 Pup
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#86 A Bucket Of Pups
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#87 When You And Your Friend Are From Different Paths But You Just Vibe Really Hard When You’re Together
Image source: eliteprephistory
#88 It’s 3am, Do You Know Where Your Brother Is?
Image source: eliteprephistory
#89 Spaceship Bun Says “Take Me To Your Largest Financial Institution”
Image source: eliteprephistory
#90 Cozy Boi
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#91 Goes By Tony Hops
Image source: eliteprephistory
#92 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#93 “Parker Just Has This Very Impawtant Stick To Share With Y’all 😌”
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#94 Kitten Kisses 🥺
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#95 You May Approach The Bun
Image source: tucchurchnj
#96 It’s Clawed A Cactical Turtleneck Lana
Image source: eliteprephistory
#97 Safety Birdst
Image source: eliteprephistory
#98 Now That’s A Happy Bun
Image source: eliteprephistory
#99 The Quack That Loves You Back
Image source: eliteprephistory
#100 Don’t Flop To Me Or My Bun Again
Image source: eliteprephistory
#101 We Are Special Baby Brothers And We’re Just Getting Used To A New Home
Image source: eliteprephistory
#102 This Is Getting Out Of Hand, Now There Are Two Of Them
Image source: eliteprephistory
#103 I’m Gonna Do The Sleep
Image source: eliteprephistory
#104 Is Your Tabby Getting Into Pot?
Image source: eliteprephistory
#105 Get In We’re Going Off Roading
Image source: eliteprephistory
#106 Her First Set Of Orphan Bottle Babies. She’s Had Them Since Before Their Eyes Were Open. One Is A Little More, Uh, Special
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
#107 Kisses 🥰
Image source: michaelsenpatrick
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