107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

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The internet can be an unhealthy environment at times. It’s where many people argue over divisive political views or leave nasty comments just to spread hate. 

But some corners of cyberspace also offer content that uplifts people, and the Wholesome As Heck subreddit is one of them. This online community is rife with adorable animal photos that can make you forget about the ills of the world for a few good moments. 

As always, we’ve collected photos from the page to give you some much-needed good vibes that can last for days.

#1 Big Smile :)

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

#2 The Odd One

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: EverettMorlen1991

#3 Innocent!

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

Many of us have felt urges to squish something utterly cute, like many animals in these photos. Filipinos have a term for it called gigil, which is essentially an overwhelming, uncontrollable physical reaction like cute aggression. 

And no, it doesn’t make you an unhinged psychopath for feeling such emotions. According to experts like University of Cincinnati professor and researcher Dr. Oriana Aragón, it is completely normal behavior.

#4 He’ll Learn

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#5 Waffles Enjoying Her First Puppicino

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#6 Hammock

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: togmahe

As Dr. Aragón explained in a 2023 interview, cute aggression is simply a byproduct of a mismatch of emotions, otherwise known as dimorphous expressions. 

She further noted that cute aggression can act as a release for these emotions and as a reminder to treat seemingly fragile beings like babies and, in this case, animals, with care.

#7 I Am The Perfect Cuddle Ball Of Hamster

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#8 Graduation Day!

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#9 Snacc

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

If you were to see people crying tears of joy, when removed from context, people think that the person is sad. In context, for instance, when receiving an award or seeing a loved one for the first time in a long time, those tears are easily interpreted as representing a positive emotion.”

#10 Hi How Are Ya

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#11 Sherduck Holmes At Your Service

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#12 Lick

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

A pair of academics actually conducted a study on cute aggression. Psychologist Katherine Stavropoulos, who co-authored the research, says the entire brain is involved when these emotions arise. 

“It’s not just reward, and it’s not just emotion,” she said. “Both systems in the brain are involved in this experience of cute aggression.”

#13 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#14 Flower Girl 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#15 They’re In Love

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

Stavropoulos also concluded that having the desire to squish a kitten’s adorable face is a perfectly normal and involuntary response to being overwhelmed by positive emotions. 

“(People often think) ‘This is weird; I’m probably the only one who feels this way. I don’t want to hurt it. I just want to eat it,’” she said. “When (they) feel this way, it’s with no desire to cause harm.” 

#16 Moop Is Hiding :)

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#17 15 Minutes Old 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#18 You Have Summoned The Comfy Kits

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#19 No Talk, Only Hold

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#20 Ser Borks A Lot Here To Defend You From Loneliness

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#21 🐌

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: Lucky-stack

#22 Chillin’

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#23 You’re In My Spot

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#24 Hello, Yes How Much For This Potato?

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#25 Saffron Accepts The New Baby

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: [deleted]

#26 He’s Trained To Find People That Deserve Happiness For No Other Reason Than Existence

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#27 Tiny Baby Shrew

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#28 Dog_irl

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#29 She Is Bb

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#30 Mrs. Steal Yo Birb

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#31 How It Started vs. How Its Going

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#32 Banana Cat

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#33 Important Meeting

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#34 Just The Babiest Kitty

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#35 Oh Lawd

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#36 Three Very Good Reasons Why All Your Paper Products Have Tiny Nibbles In Them

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#37 Best Bun

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: floofyboop1

#38 Tiny Spiky Boi

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#39 Smiley Boy

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#40 Bunny Cuddle Muddle Puddle

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#41 😁

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#42 Round Ball Of Happiness

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#43 Kitty Sees Her First Christmas Tree 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#44 Special Ducky Keeps You Safe

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#45 By Popular Demand, The Felon’s Sentence Has Been Extended

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: myghostfellout

#46 Corporate Needs You To Find The Corgi In The Picture, You Have Until Lunch

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#47 Cute Bird Showing Off For Daddy

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#48 Please Study This Dinosaur Diagram

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#49 Scientific Name: Lil Floof

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#50 Derp

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#51 Meet Randy :)

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#52 She’s From Texas, So Sometimes She Wears A Hat, Too

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#53 You Mess With The Bork-Bark, I Make Your Heart Stop

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#54 Just One Very Good Boy

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#55 I Have Found 4 Minstakes Hooman

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#56 Wasabi Has Been Informed They Are ‘Teh Cutest Kitty’ And Is Still Processing This Information

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#57 Say Goodbye To The Cone Of Shame. Say Hello To The Bread Of Tame!

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#58 First I Cute, Then I Flop, I The Best At Bunny Hip Hop

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#59 Henlo

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#60 How Do The Accused Plead?

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#61 Still A Cat

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#62 Excuse Me, Sir

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#63 Bam-Bam (Full Bio In Comments)

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#64 Smelling The Flowers 🌸

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#65 Ok Hold Mommy’s Trunk We’re Gonna Cross The Savanna

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#66 Always Winking 😉

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#67 Sargent Snuggles At Your Service

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#68 Cuddle Bear Is Hiding Somewhere In This Picture

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#69 Felt Cute, Might Do Heartwings Later Idk

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#70 An Impawsible Distraction

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#71 You Under Awwwest For Being Too Cute

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#72 Unbelievabill Friendship

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#73 Small Bunny

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#74 Surprise Visit From A Birdy Friend Who Let The Random Hooman Give A Tiny Scritch

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#75 Cat V Bun

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#76 For The Most Perilous Of Missions

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#77 I’m Just Retweetin The Tweets

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#78 ☮️✌🏻

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#79 Hi 🥺

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#80 Doggo Feets On The Couch Where He’s Perfectly Allowed To Do The Snooze

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#81 What Is It You Do Here At Inventec?

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#82 There Is No Greater Bond Than That Between A Girl And Her Dinosaur

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#83 Penguin Hug

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#84 Smol

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#85 Pup

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#86 A Bucket Of Pups

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#87 When You And Your Friend Are From Different Paths But You Just Vibe Really Hard When You’re Together

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#88 It’s 3am, Do You Know Where Your Brother Is?

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#89 Spaceship Bun Says “Take Me To Your Largest Financial Institution”

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#90 Cozy Boi

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#91 Goes By Tony Hops

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#92 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#93 “Parker Just Has This Very Impawtant Stick To Share With Y’all 😌”

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#94 Kitten Kisses 🥺

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#95 You May Approach The Bun

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: tucchurchnj

#96 It’s Clawed A Cactical Turtleneck Lana

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#97 Safety Birdst

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#98 Now That’s A Happy Bun

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#99 The Quack That Loves You Back

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#100 Don’t Flop To Me Or My Bun Again

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#101 We Are Special Baby Brothers And We’re Just Getting Used To A New Home

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#102 This Is Getting Out Of Hand, Now There Are Two Of Them

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#103 I’m Gonna Do The Sleep

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#104 Is Your Tabby Getting Into Pot?

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#105 Get In We’re Going Off Roading

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#106 Her First Set Of Orphan Bottle Babies. She’s Had Them Since Before Their Eyes Were Open. One Is A Little More, Uh, Special

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

#107 Kisses 🥰

107 Wholesome Animal Photos That Might Restore Your Faith In The Internet

Image source: michaelsenpatrick

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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