Here Are Some Of The Best News Stories From January That Might Restore Your Faith In Humanity

It can often feel like doom and gloom are waiting for us everywhere we look. It’s the middle of winter, so it’s frigid and dreary outside. And if you open up social media, you’re likely to be confronted with various atrocities from around the globe and complaints about how our planet will never recover from the damage we’ve caused.

It’s definitely not easy to stay optimistic these days, but it’s always worth it to seek out some good news that will restore your faith in humanity. That’s why Sam Bentley shares monthly recaps of all the uplifting news stories from the previous 30 days. Below, you’ll find a list of all the best things that happened in January, as well as his video highlighting these events. So enjoy scrolling through, and we hope these headlines will put a smile on your face!

In an effort to spread positivity, Sam Bentley shares monthly videos highlighting the most uplifting recent news stories

Image credits: sambentley

#1 The Snow Leopard Population In Kazakhstan Made An Incredible Comeback

Image source: sambentley

#2 Korean Scientists Developed A Method To Treat Colon Cancer

Image source: sambentley

#3 The UK’s National Trust Announced A Massive Restoration Plan Across 250000 Hectares Of Land

Image source: sambentley

#4 New York Signed Into Law A Bill That Will Fine Fossil Fuel Companies

Image source: sambentley

#5 Hundreds Of New Species Were Identified

Image source: sambentley

#6 People Of Louisiana Donated Their Christmas Trees To Help Build Coastal Defenses To Prevent Flooding

Image source: sambentley

#7 The U.S. Banned New Offshore Drilling Across 625 Million Acres Of Ocean

Image source: sambentley

#8 Communities Across La Came Together After The Wildfires

Image source: sambentley

