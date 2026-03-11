77 Good News From Around The World That Might Make Life A Little Bit Better

Bombs dropping, cities burning, children starving, sickening files coming to light… 2026 has really done a number on us and it seems no matter how hard we try to avoid it, doom-scrolling is almost being forced upon us.
There’s only so much space in the news cycle and too often, it’s taken up by negativity. Nowadays, you might have to actively search if you want the good stuff. But there’s an Instagram page doing the work of the saints… Winning Mindset is a welcome break from the horrors of the world, and it’s where more than 2 million people gather to reset and remember that all is not lost.
The page is a wall of motivation and inspiration. It has a special series of posts dedicated to Good News From Around The World That Nobody Is Talking About. In a bid to balance out the current chaos, Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite positive stories from the account. Feel free to scroll through them again and again, every morning, to get your day started on the right note.
#1
After decades of intensive conservation efforts, giant pandas are no longer classified as an endangered species.
Image source: winningnmindset, Simone Dinoia
The planet seems like a very dangerous and hostile place at the moment, with some even arguing that we are heading towards World War III. Richard Shirreff is one of them. The former NATO commander says he “cannot remember a more perilous moment in geopolitics in his lifetime.”
It seems wherever we look, we are faced with negative news – whether it’s the several ongoing conflicts, global warming, natural disasters, economic turmoil or people generally behaving badly. But being exposed to such headlines and content can take a toll on our mental health.
#2
South Korea has shut down the dog meat market, helping save around 80,000 dogs each year.
Image source: winningnmindset
#3
The Netherlands approved a nationwide ban on fireworks, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, to protect animals, the environment, and public health.
Image source: winningnmindset
“Being constantly exposed to distressing news can take an emotional toll, even if we’re not directly involved with the events we see,” warns the U.K.-based Mental Health Foundation. “In fact, constant exposure can chip away at our mental health over time, leaving us feeling sad and anxious.”
The foundation’s experts add that constantly consuming negative news is like being exposed to a threat. It triggers the body’s stress response (fight, flight, freeze mode). And while this can be useful in situations where our safety is at risk, having that response triggered too much is bad for us.
#4
Image source: winningnmindset
#5
According to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, Australia could completely eliminate cervical cancer by 2028.
Image source: winningnmindset
#6
In Portugal’s Alentejo region, an innovative project is underway: Europe’s first large elephant sanctuary.
It’s estimated that around 600 elephants still live in captivity across Europe, many of them after decades in confined spaces without proper care.
The sanctuary’s first resident will be Kariba, an elephant captured in Zimbabwe in 1984 and kept in various zoos for over 40 years.
Image source: winningnmindset
Fortunately, consuming positive news (like the posts features here) can have the opposite effect. Reading, or watching, the “good stuff” triggers dopamine release. In case you’re wondering, that’s a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and reward.
“When we read about very inspiring achievements, uplifting, very good stories, or tales of resilience, our brain interprets this as a rewarding experience, boosting mood and motivation,” explain the experts at Insight Mental Wellness.
#7
In a world where deforestation destroys millions of hectares every year, Norway achieved something almost unthinkable: it became the first country in the world to completely ban deforestation.
Image source: winningnmindset
#8
The largest “vacuum cleaner” ever built, stretching 600 meters, was created to remove massive amounts of plastic from the oceans and help restore ecosystems suffocating from pollution.
Image source: winningnmindset
#9
United Kingdom has launched a robot fish that collects ocean plastic and digests it.
Image source: winningnmindset
While chronic exposure to stress-inducing news can elevate cortisol levels, good news does the opposite. It reduces cortisol levels, helping to calm your mind, and restore emotional balance.
In other words, watching rolling coverage of the Iran War can leave you feeling sad, anxious, angry or irritable. But scrolling through a listicle about recycled billboards being turned into dog shelters in Thailand, Norway becoming the first country to achieve zero deforestation, and Amsterdam spending 100,000 Euros on tiny staircases that prevent cats from drowning in canals can bring you joy and hope.
#10
In Thailand, recycled billboards are being turned into shelters for stray dogs.
Image source: winningnmindset
#11
Image source: winningnmindset
#12
Image source: winningnmindset
Think of positive news stories as emotional “buffer zones.” We’re constantly bombarded with bad news and negativity, but when we read, listen to, or watch really uplifting content, life can feel a bit lighter. We might even feel more capable of coping with any challenges thrown our way.
“Good news reminds us of the potential for positive change, reinforcing resilience in adversity,” notes the Insight Mental Wellness site. It adds that this type of content helps shift focus from what’s wrong with the world to what’s going right.
#13
Image source: winningnmindset
#14
Image source: winningnmindset
#15
France became the first country to require large supermarkets to donate unsold food to charities, reducing waste while helping provide meals to people in need.
Image source: winningnmindset, Bertrand Guay
#16
Public “community fridges” are helping people share food for free and reduce waste.
Image source: winningnmindset, wojewoda.pl
#17
The green sea turtle has been reclassified from endangered to least concern.
Image source: winningnmindset
#18
In the Netherlands, prisons have been closing for more than a decade as the prison population continues to decline.
Image source: winningnmindset
#19
Canada is moving toward major advances in animal protection with the approval of Bill S-15, which bans the captivity of great apes and elephants.
The law also prohibits their use in circuses and elephant rides, practices long considered ethically problematic.
Image source: winningnmindset
#20
France has banned influencers from promoting dangerous cosmetic surgery and extreme dieting products to protect young people.
Image source: winningnmindset
#21
Scientists at Stanford University have identified a way to regenerate aged cartilage and potentially reverse arthritis.
Image source: winningnmindset
#22
Image source: winningnmindset
#23
A 13-year-old became the first patient in the world to be cured of a terminal brain cancer.
Image source: winningnmindset
#24
Luxembourg has made public transport free nationwide.
Image source: winningnmindset
#25
An anonymous person paid off school meal debts for hundreds of children a quiet reminder that humanity is still alive in people’s hearts.
Image source: winningnmindset
#26
Image source: winningnmindset
#27
Image source: winningnmindset
#28
Image source: winningnmindset
#29
Image source: winningnmindset
#30
Thailand Supermarkets are replacing plastic packaging with banana leaves, cutting waste and reviving traditional, eco-friendly practices.
Image source: winningnmindset
#31
Ethiopia Men once divided by conflict are now working side by side in medicine and charity, healing both bodies and communities.
Image source: winningnmindset
#32
Autophagy is one of the body’s most powerful built in repair systems.
Identified by Nobel Prize winning scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi, it’s the process where cells break down damaged or worn out parts and recycle them into fuel.
Fasting, movement, and short bursts of stress can activate this natural clean-up mode, supporting longevity, energy, and healthier aging.
Your body isn’t fragile. It’s designed to heal, adapt, and renew itself in ways we’re only beginning to understand
Image source: winningnmindset
#33
Sierra Leone has banned child marriage, strengthening protections for girls’ education and health.
Image source: winningnmindset
#34
A man with paralysis walked again thanks to a brain implant, marking a revolution in neuro-medicine
Image source: winningnmindset
#35
Spain became the first European country to introduce paid menstrual leave for women with severe cramps.
Image source: winningnmindset
#36
Global access to electricity has risen from 78% in 2000 to 91% today, improving life for billions.
Image source: winningnmindset
#37
The ozone layer is recovering faster than expected and is projected to return to normal levels between 2040 and 2066, thanks to global environmental cooperation.
Image source: winningnmindset
#38
The European Union approved the world’s first law that requires countries to restore nature, not just protect what remains.
Image source: winningnmindset
#39
Austria has built massive electric towers shaped like animal sculptures, one for each region, each representing a local symbolic animal.
Image source: winningnmindset
#40
They closed paradise so nature could breathe again.
Maya Bay had become the perfect example of what overtourism can destroy: daily crowds, speedboats, constant noise, and reefs on the brink of collapse.
So Thailand made a decision that seemed unthinkable to many: to completely close the site, even knowing it would lose millions in tourism revenue.
The result was powerful.
Without human pressure, corals began to regenerate, biodiversity returned, and marine life reached levels not seen in years.
Today, the bay has reopened but under strict rules: limited access, no invasive boats, and rigorous environmental controls.
Image source: winningnmindset
#41
Ice mass increased by over 100 billion tons in a single year, marking a rare environmental gain.
Image source: winningnmindset
#42
For ten years, this elderly man held onto a small piece of love that meant everything to him. Every single day, he listened to a voice message from his late wife.
It was more than just sound. It was comfort, memory, and the feeling that she was still beside him.
Then one day, it was gone. Accidentally deleted. In that moment, it felt like losing her all over again. The silence was unbearable. But he refused to give up. He reached out to the telecommunications company, hoping for a miracle.
What happened next was extraordinary. A team of 11 engineers worked tirelessly for three days, searching through data and systems to recover that one precious message. And when they finally succeeded, the man broke down in tears.
Not of sadness, but of overwhelming joy. Because love, even in the form of a simple voice message, had found its way back to him. Sometimes, the smallest things carry the greatest meaning.
Image source: winningnmindset
#43
United States ; Gene-editing therapies are curing rare genetic disorders in children, opening a new chapter in modern medicine. American scientists have also developed a new injection that trains immune cells to attack cancerous tumors.
Image source: winningnmindset
#44
Beavers returned to the wild in England, restoring rivers and natural ecosystems.
Image source: winningnmindset
#45
Image source: winningnmindset
#46
Image source: winningnmindset
#47
Image source: winningnmindset
#48
Image source: winningnmindset
#49
Image source: winningnmindset
#50
Kyrgyzstan A $56 million clean-energy facility is set to generate nearly 210 million kWh annually, reducing carbon emissions by about 120,000 tons every year.
Image source: winningnmindset
#51
Sweden The pharmacy chain Apotek Hjärtat now gives employees paid time during the workday to connect with others—by calling loved ones, meeting face-to-face, or simply talking—putting human connection first.
Image source: winningnmindset
#52
Chile The government is creating Cape Froward National Park, protecting up to 200,000 hectares of subantarctic forests, glaciers, and coastal ecosystems at the southern tip of the continent.
Image source: winningnmindset
#53
Australia On Kangaroo Island, endangered wildlife populations including the Kangaroo Island dunnart have increased by 90–100% in just five years, thanks to a massive predator-proof conservation fence.
Image source: winningnmindset
#54
Medical science is breaking barriers once thought impossible. New Alzheimer’s treatments have slowed cognitive decline by about 27% in early-stage patients, with trials involving more than 1,700 participants showing real benefits. Experimental vaccines are now in development, raising hopes for future breakthroughs.
Image source: winningnmindset
#55
South Korea has banned bear breeding and bile extraction, ending a long-criticized practice.
Image source: winningnmindset
#56
After 3,000 years, Tasmanian devils have returned to mainland Australia through protected sanctuaries
Image source: winningnmindset
#57
Brazil has eliminated vertical transmission of HIV from mother to baby and reached its lowest HIV-related mortality rate in recent years.
Image source: winningnmindset
#58
California’s total ban on plastic shopping bags including reusable ones went into effect on January 1, marking a major step against plastic pollution.
Image source: winningnmindset
#59
Around the world, mental health is increasingly recognized as a core part of healthcare, not a personal weakness.
Image source: winningnmindset
#60
Costa Rica now runs on 100% renewable electricity all year round.
Image source: winningnmindset
#61
Ethiopia launched a campaign to plant 700 million trees in a single day, part of an ambitious goal to plant 50 billion trees by 2026.
Image source: winningnmindset
#62
Australia introduced a “solar sharing” program that provides families with 3 hours of free electricity per day, even without solar panels.
Image source: winningnmindset
#63
Image source: winningnmindset
#64
A miraculous story, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a renowned Nigerian doctor, has performed an unprecedented medical feat: At 23 weeks pregnant, he extracted a baby girl from his mother’s womb to remove a Sacrococcygeal tumor, a rare mass growing at the base of the spine that was placing his life at risk.
After a very delicate operation, which lasted a few minutes outside the womb, the baby was re-inserted in the womb to continue the pregnancy.
At 36 weeks, the girl was born perfectly healthy, with a natural birth without complications. The joy of the family, who lived months with fear and hope, was immense to finally be able to hold their little warrior in their arms.
Image source: winningnmindset
#65
Five days after winning second place in the Olympics, Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk, then 25, decided to sell her silver medal.
She saw a plea for help on social media from the parents of 8-month-old Miloszek Malysa. The child needed life-saving heart surgery in the US, and Maria – a cancer survivor herself – was determined to help.
“A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet,” the athlete commented.
The total sum needed to cover the costs of the boy’s transportation and treatment was about $385,000.
Thanks to a fundraiser the family already had half of the amount raised. Polish convenience store chain Zabka placed the top bid and paid $125,000 for the silver medal.
Instead of collecting the prize, Zabka announced it will let Maria keep it.
Image source: winningnmindset
#66
South Korea — Scientists developed a new injection that trains immune cells to destroy tumor cells, opening promising new directions in cancer research (still experimental).
Image source: winningnmindset
#67
Major Diabetes Research Breakthrough: Scientists in China have reported promising results using stem-cell-based therapy aimed at restoring insulin production in patients with Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes.
In early-stage clinical studies, researchers were able to generate functional insulin-producing pancreatic cells and transplant them into patients – with some participants reportedly reducing or eliminating their need for external insulin. an The therapy works by converting stem cells into pancreatic islet-like cells capable of sensing blood glucose levels and releasing insulin naturally.
For Type 1 diabetes autoimmune condition where insulin-producing cells are destroyed – this approach aims to biologically replace lost cells. In certain Type 2 cases, restoring insulin production combined with improved metabolic regulation could significantly enhance glucose control.
However, experts stress that while results are highly encouraging, large-scale trials, long-term monitoring, and broader regulatory review are still required before calling it a universal “cure.” Stem-cell therapies must demonstrate durability, safety, and affordability at scale.
Image source: winningnmindset
#68
A nurse donated part of her liver to save the life of an 8-year-old child she had never met.
Image source: winningnmindset
#69
Luxury fashion house Prada has completely stopped using real fur.
Image source: winningnmindset
#70
Scientists developed a spray that can stop severe bleeding in just one second, with the potential to save thousands of lives.
Image source: winningnmindset
#71
Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health threat, successfully controlling a once-deadly disease.
Image source: winningnmindset
#72
Helsinki recorded zero road deaths last year, thanks to lower speed limits and safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists.
Image source: winningnmindset
#73
By 2027, Italy will ban the culling of male chicks, saving nearly 40 million lives every year.
Image source: winningnmindset
#74
Mexico reached gender parity in parliament 50% women.
Image source: winningnmindset
#75
Image source: winningnmindset
#76
Your dog doesn’t just recognize you.
He memorizes you.
He has learned the sound of your car, the rhythm of your laughter, and even the exact moment when your heart feels the heaviest. Before you open the door, he already knows it’s you. Before you say a word, he already understands how you feel.
For your dog, you are not just his owner. You are his entire world. You are his safety, his routine, and his home.
When you’re sad, he stays closer. When you’re happy, he celebrates as if he’s won the lottery. Every walk isn’t just exercise for him it’s time with you. It’s the best part of his day.
Dogs don’t measure love in years. They measure it in presence. In consistency. In the small shared moments that mean everything to them.
One day, they won’t be waiting by the door anymore… but every memory they leave behind will be filled with you.
So hug them a little longer. Walk a little slower.
Stay present whenever you can.
Because to them, you are everything.
Image source: winningnmindset
#77
Democratic Republic of Congo Rare twin mountain gorillas were born in Virunga National Park in early 2026, bringing hope to one of the world’s most endangered species.
Image source: winningnmindset
