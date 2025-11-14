50 Times Designers Got Praised For Their ‘Opposite Of Bad Design’ Ideas

Nobody gets surprised by jerk designs anymore. Those are everywhere, from face creams to cereal boxes, and the long time favorite offender—bags of chips, which are known for their conspiracy to sell air, ‘cause why wouldn’t they throw just a tiny bit more inside?!

But believe it or not, the internet’s got a fair share of evidence that the very opposite of jerk design exists. In fact, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to examples of “design that benefits the user at the expense of the company.”

You heard it right, sometimes brands and companies can truly come up with solutions that show they do care about the people who use them. And no, there’s no irony there! So scroll down to see the best of anti-jerk designs spotted by eagle-eyed people who just had to share them online.

#1 Found In The Ladies Restroom

Image source: discozap

#2 The Dyslexie Font

Image source: DaHazardous1

#3 This Is Amazing

Image source: oicutey

#4 Let’s All Think Back To Middle School (Or Any Other Time) And Think About How Great It Would’ve Been To Have This Instead Of Needing To Muster The Courage To Ask Someone

Image source: Grey531

#5 This Sign

Image source: reddit.com

#6 This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll!

Image source: Dearisneth

#7 When Tesla Has Common Sense

Image source: Tempora9359

#8 The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What

Image source: G0pherholes

#9 Save The Turtles

Image source: CMuhunthan

#10 This Bottle That Is Designed To Use All The Liquid On It

Image source: reddit.com

#11 My Local Shopping Centre Has A Special Time Where The Entire Building Is Autism Friendly

Image source: Hazzardroid13

#12 An Easy Way To Ask The Company To Repair Wheels

Image source: DerBruh

#13 Remember This When Walking Your Pets

Image source: evanishei

#14 Tinder Is Having Your Back When The Government Doesn’t

Image source: Squatyslav

#15 This Rite-Aid Has A Magnifier So You Can Read The Labels On The Medicine

Image source: reddit.com

#16 China’s Largest E-Commerce Company Uses Its Boxes As Flyers For Missing Persons

Image source: mrchaotica

#17 Clothes Company Puts Options For Multiple Owners On Childrens Coats

Image source: izo_bel

#18 Bought A Box Of Screws – It Came With The Bit Needed To Put Them In

Image source: Andy_XB

#19 Yearbook Picture With A Gap To Avoid Lost In Binding

Image source: reditt461

#20 If You Try To Enter The Antivax Subreddit It Brings A Detailed Warning About The Misinformation You Might Find

Image source: Alejo160

#21 Design That Prevents A-Holes From Creating New Accounts

Image source: Ondrashek06

#22 This Alarm Which Saved Me A Frantic Call To My Boss Tomorrow

Image source: comet-dog

#23 Legos Explains

Image source: gary_twn

#24 My New Sheets Have Tags On Each Side That Either Says “Side” Or “Top Or Bottom”

Image source: ckm1996

#25 Sauce Warning

Image source: reddit.com

#26 A Hot Stamp Instead Of A Sticker

Image source: NosonDdraig

#27 This Goodyear Tire Has Tread Depth Measuring Built Into The Rubber.

Image source: Belem19

#28 During The Pandemic, This Feels So Much Safer Than Using The Normal Buttons

Image source: TheGamer82060

#29 This Metal Slide Is Water Cooled So It Doesn’t Burn Kids In The Summer

Image source: Rhysaralc

#30 This Verification System Is Easier Than Captcha And Not As Confusing

Image source: surzonx

#31 This Considerate Pup-Up

Image source: AvatarOfYoutube

#32 This School Has A Large Periodic Table On The Wall With Things Where Each Element Is Used

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Bike Seat Is Also A Bike Pump

Image source: dapo64

#34 The Way These Sardines Are Packaged With Transparent Lid

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Gmail Will Detect If You Wanted To Attach A File Based On The Content Of Your Email, And Warn You If You Haven’t Attached It

Image source: JohnKSunder

#36 This Toilet’s Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste

Image source: godzillante

#37 These Business Cards Have Braille On Them As Well As Printed Text!

Image source: dootmouse

#38 The Books At The Bottom Are Flipped At An Angle You Don’t Have To Bend Down To See

Image source: SirChiefsLot

#39 That’s Actually Super Useful

Image source: spenwallce

#40 My Lipton Tea Came With A Teacup Shaped Teabag Holder

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Big Unsuscribe Button

Image source: Drolws

#42 The Colder It Gets, The Greater The Discount At This Candy Store (Edmonton, Ab, Canada)

Image source: lospolloshermos0s

#43 Appropriate Soap For Before Or After You Eat

Image source: supercoincidence

#44 This Milk Bottle Shows You How Much Milk Is Still Inside

Image source: MoonSoup42

#45 Small Detail: The Orientation Of These Two Outlets Are Offset By 90 Degrees So That More Charging Ports Can Fit At Once

Image source: KevinBelo

#46 My TV Mount Has A Spirit Level Attached To It

Image source: taylor_bradle08

#47 Contextual Advice, In Case You’re Like Me And Always Assumed It Would Stay Fresher If You Left The Foil Partially Attached So You Could Re-Cover It When Putting The Lid Back On

Image source: ecdolive

#48 This Apple Feature

Image source: ilovemycats420

#49 This Note Says Everyone That Handled My Food Did Not Have A Fever And Has Their Full Names

Image source: Radiskull97

#50 T-Shirt Size Mentioned On The Hanger Stem Itself. No Need To Check Every T-Shirts To Find The Correct Size

Image source: cpaigis9

