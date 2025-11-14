50 Times Designers Got Praised For Their ‘Opposite Of Bad Design’ Ideas

Nobody gets surprised by jerk designs anymore. Those are everywhere, from face creams to cereal boxes, and the long time favorite offender—bags of chips, which are known for their conspiracy to sell air, ‘cause why wouldn’t they throw just a tiny bit more inside?!
But believe it or not, the internet’s got a fair share of evidence that the very opposite of jerk design exists. In fact, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to examples of “design that benefits the user at the expense of the company.”
You heard it right, sometimes brands and companies can truly come up with solutions that show they do care about the people who use them. And no, there’s no irony there! So scroll down to see the best of anti-jerk designs spotted by eagle-eyed people who just had to share them online.
#1 Found In The Ladies Restroom
Image source: discozap
#2 The Dyslexie Font
Image source: DaHazardous1
#3 This Is Amazing
Image source: oicutey
#4 Let’s All Think Back To Middle School (Or Any Other Time) And Think About How Great It Would’ve Been To Have This Instead Of Needing To Muster The Courage To Ask Someone
Image source: Grey531
#5 This Sign
Image source: reddit.com
#6 This Toilet Paper Roll Contains A Mini Paper Roll To Carry With You, Instead Of An Hollow Carbord Roll!
Image source: Dearisneth
#7 When Tesla Has Common Sense
Image source: Tempora9359
#8 The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What
Image source: G0pherholes
#9 Save The Turtles
Image source: CMuhunthan
#10 This Bottle That Is Designed To Use All The Liquid On It
Image source: reddit.com
#11 My Local Shopping Centre Has A Special Time Where The Entire Building Is Autism Friendly
Image source: Hazzardroid13
#12 An Easy Way To Ask The Company To Repair Wheels
Image source: DerBruh
#13 Remember This When Walking Your Pets
Image source: evanishei
#14 Tinder Is Having Your Back When The Government Doesn’t
Image source: Squatyslav
#15 This Rite-Aid Has A Magnifier So You Can Read The Labels On The Medicine
Image source: reddit.com
#16 China’s Largest E-Commerce Company Uses Its Boxes As Flyers For Missing Persons
Image source: mrchaotica
#17 Clothes Company Puts Options For Multiple Owners On Childrens Coats
Image source: izo_bel
#18 Bought A Box Of Screws – It Came With The Bit Needed To Put Them In
Image source: Andy_XB
#19 Yearbook Picture With A Gap To Avoid Lost In Binding
Image source: reditt461
#20 If You Try To Enter The Antivax Subreddit It Brings A Detailed Warning About The Misinformation You Might Find
Image source: Alejo160
#21 Design That Prevents A-Holes From Creating New Accounts
Image source: Ondrashek06
#22 This Alarm Which Saved Me A Frantic Call To My Boss Tomorrow
Image source: comet-dog
#23 Legos Explains
Image source: gary_twn
#24 My New Sheets Have Tags On Each Side That Either Says “Side” Or “Top Or Bottom”
Image source: ckm1996
#25 Sauce Warning
Image source: reddit.com
#26 A Hot Stamp Instead Of A Sticker
Image source: NosonDdraig
#27 This Goodyear Tire Has Tread Depth Measuring Built Into The Rubber.
Image source: Belem19
#28 During The Pandemic, This Feels So Much Safer Than Using The Normal Buttons
Image source: TheGamer82060
#29 This Metal Slide Is Water Cooled So It Doesn’t Burn Kids In The Summer
Image source: Rhysaralc
#30 This Verification System Is Easier Than Captcha And Not As Confusing
Image source: surzonx
#31 This Considerate Pup-Up
Image source: AvatarOfYoutube
#32 This School Has A Large Periodic Table On The Wall With Things Where Each Element Is Used
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Bike Seat Is Also A Bike Pump
Image source: dapo64
#34 The Way These Sardines Are Packaged With Transparent Lid
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Gmail Will Detect If You Wanted To Attach A File Based On The Content Of Your Email, And Warn You If You Haven’t Attached It
Image source: JohnKSunder
#36 This Toilet’s Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste
Image source: godzillante
#37 These Business Cards Have Braille On Them As Well As Printed Text!
Image source: dootmouse
#38 The Books At The Bottom Are Flipped At An Angle You Don’t Have To Bend Down To See
Image source: SirChiefsLot
#39 That’s Actually Super Useful
Image source: spenwallce
#40 My Lipton Tea Came With A Teacup Shaped Teabag Holder
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Big Unsuscribe Button
Image source: Drolws
#42 The Colder It Gets, The Greater The Discount At This Candy Store (Edmonton, Ab, Canada)
Image source: lospolloshermos0s
#43 Appropriate Soap For Before Or After You Eat
Image source: supercoincidence
#44 This Milk Bottle Shows You How Much Milk Is Still Inside
Image source: MoonSoup42
#45 Small Detail: The Orientation Of These Two Outlets Are Offset By 90 Degrees So That More Charging Ports Can Fit At Once
Image source: KevinBelo
#46 My TV Mount Has A Spirit Level Attached To It
Image source: taylor_bradle08
#47 Contextual Advice, In Case You’re Like Me And Always Assumed It Would Stay Fresher If You Left The Foil Partially Attached So You Could Re-Cover It When Putting The Lid Back On
Image source: ecdolive
#48 This Apple Feature
Image source: ilovemycats420
#49 This Note Says Everyone That Handled My Food Did Not Have A Fever And Has Their Full Names
Image source: Radiskull97
#50 T-Shirt Size Mentioned On The Hanger Stem Itself. No Need To Check Every T-Shirts To Find The Correct Size
Image source: cpaigis9
