40 Celebrity Outfits That Stood Out On The 81st Golden Globes Red Carpet

On Sunday (January 7), the most talented creatives and talents in showbiz were honored at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the glamorous ceremony was marked by two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,” the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.
While Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture as a drama, Barbie brought home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement golden statue crowned with a globe.
Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.
For those who didn’t have a chance to tune in on CBS this weekend, here are all the outfits celebrities wore at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet event.
#1 Gillian Anderson’s Vulva Dress
Gillian Anderson, who notably played the very open-minded sex therapist, Dr Jean Milburn, on Sex Education, wore a strapless white ballgown that seemed rather simple and moderate at first glance.
As it turns out, the 55-year-old actress’ gown turned out to be one of the outfits that stood out the most at the Golden Globes, due to its unique design.
The Gabriela Hearst creation had subtle vulva-inspired embroidery on the voluminous skirt.
When asked about the surprising twist, Gillian told Deadline that it was “brand-appropriate.” She said: “[I wore it] for so many reasons. It’s brand appropriate.”
She went on to explain: “It’s covered in peonies!”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#2 Margot Robbie As A 1970s Superstar Barbie
Margot Robbie rocked yet another Barbie outfit, representing the film that was an awards season frontrunner.
The 33-year-old actress stood out on the red carpet, wearing a Barbie doll look from 1977.
The nominee revealed, during the Golden Globes pre-show presented by Variety and Entertainment Tonight, that she had teamed up with Armani to recreate the Superstar Barbie’s outfit from 1977.
The Barbie movie grossed $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office over the summer to become the top-grossing film of 2023 and the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.’ history.
“It’s more about what that number represents,” Margot said when asked about the box office gross. She further stated: “When we would go to the theater on opening weekend and see this sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken, it was such a wild feeling, and I haven’t seen this communal kind of experience since I was a kid.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image
#3 Brie Larson In A Lavender Prada Gown
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#4 Taylor Swift’s Sparkly Green Custom Gucci Gown
Image source: John Salangsang/Getty Images
#5 Meryl Streep Stunned In A Black Sequin Jacket And Matching Floor-Length Skirt
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#6 Natalie Portman’s Bedazzled Floral Dior Gown
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#7 Emma Stone’s Naked Illusion In A Custom-Made Louis Vuitton Gown
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#8 Pedro Pascal Made His Injury Look Very Glamorous
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#9 Joana Pak And Steven Yeun Looked Adorable In Black
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#10 Bradley Cooper Stunned In Louis Vuitton Accompanied By His Mother, Gloria Campano
Image source: Trae Patton/ Getty Image
#11 Timothée Chalamet’s Celine Homme Ensemble
Image source: John Salangsang/Getty Images
#12 Carey Mulligan’s Schiaparelli Gown
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#13 Lenny Kravitz Rocks In An Alexander Mcqueen Jumpsuit
Image source: Trae Patton/Getty Images
#14 Helen Mirren Looked Classy In A Lavender Gown
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#15 Issa Rae’s Floor-Length Gold Pamella Roland Gown
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#16 Barry Keoghan’s Custom Red Louis Vuitton Suit
Image source: Trae Patton/Getty Images
#17 Cillian Murphy In Yves Saint Laurent
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#18 Oprah Winfrey’s Custom Beaded Long-Sleeve Gown By Louis Vuitton
Image source: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images
#19 Ali Wong Becomes The First Asian Winner For Best Actress In A Limited Series, Wearing An Off-The-Shoulder Gown
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#20 Da’vine Joy Randolph Matched The Red Carpet
Da’Vine Joy Randolph was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.
The 37-year-old actress stood out wearing a custom Rodarte dress and jewelry by Reza and Effy.
“To Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman,” Da’Vine said in her speech, as per People. She added that her “partners in crime,” costars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, were “an absolute dream to work with, and I thank you for making me a better artist because of it.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#21 Ryan Gosling’s Custom Gucci Black Wool Suit
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#22 Jodie Foster Elevated A Classic Black Gown
Image source: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images
#23 Reese Witherspoon’s Pale-Pink And Black Velvet Monique Lhuiller Gown
Image source: John Salangsang/Getty Images
#24 Heidi Klum’s Voluptuous, Strapless Scarlet Gown
Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#25 Greta Gerwig’s Black Fendi Dream
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#26 Lily Gladstone’s White Strapless Custom Gown From Valentino
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#27 Annette Bening Matched Her Co-Star Jodie Foster
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#28 Selena Gomez Twirled In An Armani Privé Gown
Image source: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images
#29 Julianne Moore In Bottega Veneta
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#30 Dua Lipa Wore A Black Schiaparelli Bustier Gown With Gold Accents
Image source: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images
#31 Leonardo Dicaprio Was Keeping It Real And Simple
Image source: Monica Schipper/ Getty Images
#32 Rachel Brosnahan’s Delicious Cherry Dream
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#33 Allison Williams’ Shimmering Sequin And Peplum Gown
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#34 Natasha Lyonne’s Otherworldly Maison Schiaparelli Gown
Image source: John Salangsang/Getty Images
#35 Fantasia Barrino’s Strapless Black Velvet Corset Top With Matching Opera Gloves
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#36 Jeremy Allen White’s Buttoned-Down Ensemble
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#37 Jared Leto Straight Out Of Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#38 Elizabeth Olsen’s Vivienne Westwood Ensemble
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#39 Sarah Snook In Prabal Gurung
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#40 Billie Eilish’s Scholastic Number
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
