Bride Wanted To Wear Her Mom’s Wedding Gown To Her Own Wedding, Bridesmaid “Accidentally” Spilled Wine On It

Among the many details brides are concerned about when planning their weddings, the dress usually falls somewhere near the top of the list. It can be incredibly hard to find the perfect gown that makes a bride feel as beautiful and excited as possible for her big day, but it is even more special when she can wear a dress that’s already in the family. Some brides choose to wear a priceless family heirloom that gets to have one more day in the spotlight to honor the past and celebrate the future. But it is important when wearing a dress that’s been handed down to be extremely careful with it. There are not hundreds of the same one sitting in a factory somewhere nearby, so extreme caution must be exercised around it.
Unfortunately for one bride who was married last month, not everyone understood the importance of preserving her mother’s dress. Bridezillaaita3 recently reached out on Reddit wondering if she was in the wrong for blowing up at her friend who spilled wine on her wedding dress. Below, you can read the full story and decide for yourself if it was handled appropriately. Let us know what you think in the comments below, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring wedding dress drama, check out this story next.
This bride recently asked the internet if she was justified in blowing up at her friend for ruining her wedding dress
Image credits: Tara Winstead (not the actual photo)
The bride made it clear to everyone how sentimental the dress was, but one of her bridesmaids did not seem concerned
Image credits: Michelle Leman (not the actual photo)
Although it may seem a bit dramatic to lose a friend over something like a dress, this bride made it very clear how much her mother’s dress meant to her. Even for women who are not wearing a sentimental heirloom at their weddings, the dress is usually one of the most important details. In fact, the bridal wear market in the United States is a multi billion dollar industry. And on average, American brides spend $1,100 on their wedding dresses. It is understandable for any bride to be upset when something happens to their dress, especially on the day of the ceremony.
Another issue some have taken with this story is the use of the term “bridezilla”. This word has been thrown around for decades to shame women for being particular about their weddings and taking out their stress on other people, but the fact is that the word is rooted in sexism. Men are never referred to as “groomzillas”, but in many weddings involving a man and a woman, joint decisions are made. Yet the bride is usually expected to be the face of finalizing all of the details, making many of the decisions about the ceremony, the decorations, the food, etc., but she is also not allowed to exhibit any signs of stress or concern. Otherwise she is swiftly labeled a “bridezilla”.
Nobody likes to be snapped at or to have to deal with a stressed out individual, but it happens all the time. It can happen at work, at the grocery store, on the bus, or at home. We do not go around labeling every person we encounter some form of Godzilla because they were not especially kind to us. And when it comes to brides, if they are snappy or short with you, it is only because they care so much about their big day going perfectly. They should be given some grace. And once it is your big day, you should hope that your friends and family will be patient with you as well.
The bride later explained in the comments that she has since had the dress treated, and the stain is no longer too visible. She is even considering wearing it for a vow renewal in several years if possible, but it is still upsetting that the dress was ever damaged in the first place. Some commenters suspected that the bridesmaid spilled the wine on purpose, but that is only speculation. What do you think about this situation? Do you think this bride was justified in blowing up at her friend or would you have responded differently? We would love to hear your thoughts down below.
Follow Us