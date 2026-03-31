“Ma’am I Live Here”: A Mom Blocks Man’s Driveway, He Teaches Her A Lesson

From an early age, we’re taught that politeness and basic courtesy go a long way. But in the real world, those ideals can feel more like a luxury than a given—and somehow, that’s never more true than when people get behind the wheel.
One man found this out firsthand when a woman blocked his driveway and flatly refused to let him park his own car. Fed up, he decided to give her a taste of her own medicine and then shared the whole story on Reddit. Read it below.
The man was left baffled after a woman blocked his driveway and refused to let him park
Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual image)
So he decided to give her a taste of her own medicine
Image credits: Mike Jones (not the actual image)
Image credits: Ppjr16
If possible, it’s always best to try to solve things diplomatically first
How you react to life’s inconveniences—big or small—says a lot about your character. The mature approach is to not let minor frustrations throw you off balance, because your peace of mind is worth protecting. That said, there’s a difference between being composed and being a pushover.
To his credit, the author of this story was more than reasonable. He explained that because he lives near a school, he has no issue with parents using his driveway to wait while their kids finish class, as long as they’re not causing any harm.
But on this particular day, he needed to park his own car. He calmly asked the mom, who was waiting for her son, to move just long enough for him to pull into his garage, and even offered to let her back in afterward. It was a perfectly fair request.
The mom, however, wasn’t interested in compromise. She refused to move. So the man parked directly in front of her, blocking her in, and headed inside, leaving her to stew until frustration got the better of her. Hopefully, it served as a lesson in meeting people halfway.
Then again, entitled people rarely change their ways unless others consistently hold the line.
When you’re dealing with someone who has little regard for boundaries, good intentions alone won’t cut it. You have to make clear that your boundaries come with consequences—not just words, but action.
Of course, how you handle a blocked driveway depends on your situation, your neighborhood, and the person you’re dealing with. Someone even mildly reasonable will usually move their car once you ask. They may simply not have considered that they were inconveniencing anyone.
Image credits: ArtHouse Studio (not the actual image)
Keeping your cool is vital in tense situations like these
The Metropolitan Police urges drivers to try resolving parking disputes calmly and directly. If you can’t find the driver, they suggest leaving a polite note on the windscreen. If you rent a property with a designated space, reaching out to your freeholder, council, or managing agent is also a good route.
If the problem persists, then it’s time to contact the authorities—but only after giving the other person a chance to correct their behavior. Police deal with far more serious issues, and parking disputes rarely make it to the top of anyone’s priority list.
If someone’s blocking your driveway, start by asking them politely to move. Escalation should always be a last resort, not a first instinct.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that if you don’t have a designated parking space, the area in front of your home may technically be fair game for anyone. Public roads are public, and while that can be genuinely frustrating for residents, it’s an important distinction to understand.
Parklio advises drivers to do everything they can to stay calm when dealing with someone blocking their driveway. Losing your temper can turn a frustrating situation into a dangerous one, and getting angry won’t make the other car move any faster.
They also caution against blocking the offending driver in, as this can obstruct the public road. And whatever you do, don’t touch or damage their vehicle—that’s a fast track to legal trouble.
What do you think about how the author handled this situation? Let us know in the comments.
Image credits: Pok Rie (not the actual image)
Readers loved the way the author handled the situation
Many commenters chimed in with similar stories of their own
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