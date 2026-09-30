Daughter Defends 81-Year-Old Dad After GoFundMe Cancels His $745K Cancer Fundraiser

In an ideal world, everyone would have access to universal healthcare. In the real world, far too many people rely on loans, crowdfunding, and extra jobs to pay for basic medical treatment.
But Don Johnson, an 81-year-old delivery driver from Texas, couldn’t even catch a break when his family managed to raise over $745,000 through GoFundMe to help pay for his wife’s cancer care.
The organization abruptly pulled the plug on the fundraiser, claiming the family made serious “factual misrepresentations” about who set up the page.
Now, his daughter has hit back on camera through tears, defending her parents and insisting their heartbreaking struggles are very real.
Camera footage of an 81-year-old delivery driver captured the internet’s heart
jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Strangers rallied to raise over $745,000 for his wife’s cancer care
The story began when doorbell camera footage went viral, showing Don Johnson working a backbreaking job to cover his wife’s mounting bills for cancer treatment. Johnson is an independent contractor who delivers lost or delayed luggage from the airport to homes.
Soon after, a GoFundMe page was set up by one Erin Howell, who claimed to be his neighbor. “The other day, my door cam caught an 81-year-old man slowly and painstakingly carrying my heavy luggage that had been lost on a recent flight up a steep flight of stairs,” Howell wrote in the GoFundMe description.
She said his wife Josephine, 57, is currently fighting a severe battle against cancer. “The staggering medical bills, continuous treatments, expensive prescription medications, and everyday costs of living have completely overwhelmed them.”
The story led strangers to donate over $745,000 in a matter of weeks.
GoFundMe pulled the plug, claiming the viral fundraiser was built on a lie
GoFundMe flagged the account last week after receiving a tip alleging discrepancies regarding the organizer’s identity. It turns out, Erin Howell was none other than Johnson’s daughter — Amy Johnson.
The company said that during its investigation, Amy admitted the “neighbor” persona was fake and that she filmed the now-viral doorbell video.
However, she maintained that her parents’ medical and financial struggles are completely real.
Despite her defense, GoFundMe said it “identified factual misrepresentations,” which directly violates its terms of service. As a result, GoFundMe removed the fundraiser and refunded all donations.
Amy Johnson hit back to defend the campaign and her parents
She accused the company of shutting down her dad’s “lifeline without a second thought.” She also claimed the neighbor was a real person who desperately wanted to help her family. However, to protect that neighbor from unwanted viral attention, Amy used a placeholder profile instead.
“I had a GoFundMe, I had done a fundraiser years ago… I knew how it worked. We decided to use my account because it was a real account. The misstep was we updated the display name with a pseudonym, and that was to protect her privacy,” Amy explained in a TikTok video.
She also accused GoFundMe of hurting her father a second time by leaking private phone call details to divert public outrage onto her. “Things were twisted and said that weren’t accurate,” Amy claimed, arguing the company violated its own privacy policy just to shift the heat. “I ended up being a casualty, and that’s fine, but my parents didn’t deserve it — and they didn’t deserve to be hurt twice.”
Amy Johnson has since created a new fundraiser under her actual name
The couple’s daughter launched the new campaign on GiveSendGo, an alternative crowdfunding platform. It has already raised nearly $300,000. In the description of this new page, she lays out the entire backstory and claims she is moving past GoFundMe’s “cold corporate bureaucracy.”
GiveSendGo officially endorsed the campaign’s validity and confirmed that Amy’s effort is active and has completed its verification process.
Universal Health Coverage ensures everyone can access necessary medical care
More than 70 countries have already made this a reality, protecting nearly 70% of the global population from crushing healthcare costs. Yet, the United States remains the glaring exception — it stands as the only developed nation without a universal healthcare system. It’s citizens are left to navigate private insurers, employer plans, and government programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Government data estimates that Americans owe at least $220 billion in medical debt.
Roughly one in five Americans under 50 have been forced to borrow money or take out personal loans just to afford basic healthcare. Countless others max out high-interest credit cards, raid their life savings, or work extra jobs well past retirement age.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
While it is easy to look at people rallying not once, but twice, to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars as a heartwarming “faith in humanity” moment, Don’s story is a clear reflection of a broken system. It highlights how everyday taxpayers are left on their own while healthcare giants and the ultra-rich line their own pockets.
At the end of the day, surviving a life-threatening illness shouldn’t depend on whether your story goes viral.
Watch the full video here:
Here’s what the netizens had to say about the whole situation
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