Artist Hilariously Illustrates 10 Ways In Which Godzilla Was Able To Stand In A 12.100ft Deep Ocean

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out and it opened with $49 million at the domestic box office, a start well below 2014’s Godzilla ($93 million). The new movie has plenty of throwaway shots of Titans shambling around and causing destruction, but when it comes to them actually fighting, it shortchanges audiences with only a few meetups. We do get, however, some frame-worthy movie mistake shots elsewhere, and one of them caught the eye of a webcomic creator, Ernest Ng. Particularly, the one where Godzilla is blasting his breath into the sky.

Ernest couldn’t figure out how the beast was able to keep afloat, so he went on a quest to find out. Armed with creativity and a sense of humor, he tried to imagine what was happening beneath the surface of this popular movie. “This problem was pointed out by my friend Dan Khoo, so I tried to figure [it out],” he wrote. “Maybe the real problem is that I overthink.”

The artist is quite familiar with Hollywood’s take on the classic movie franchise. “I’ve seen the 2014 Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island,” Ernest told Bored Panda. “I remember watching the old Godzilla movies ones as a kid but can’t remember much about them. I only recall Mechagodzilla and Mecha-King Ghidorah.”

This moment, in particular, caught Ernest’s attention when he was watching a trailer of the famous movie. “I thought it was hilarious,” he said. “I tend to overthink the plot holes when I watch movies; hence, I tend to ruin movies for myself.”

“My friend Dan and I talked about [this shot] after coming out of the cinema, and I just thought about it as a joke, ‘there could be a lot of underwater possibilities if you think about it.’ I know, it’s just a movie, and I shouldn’t take it seriously, but I just wanted to share my thoughts.”

Ernest drew the illustrations the same night he came back home after the movie.

So far, critics haven’t been kind to the movie. It has only 39% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics saying that “Godzilla: King of the Monsters delivers spectacular kaiju action — and reaffirms that cutting-edge effects are still no substitute for a good story.”

The Guardian wasn’t feeling the movie at all. It gave Godzilla: King of the Monsters just one star out of five, saying that it’s beastly in all the wrong ways. “The tussle for power between giant monsters and humans is a timeless theme tackled by the likes of Transformers, Jurassic Park, and Pacific Rim franchises with varying degrees of success. The problem with Hollywood’s latest take, Michael Dougherty’s reimagining of the Japanese studio Toho’s famous kaiju series, is not its predictability, but its utter gracelessness.”

“The ugly visual effects are outdone only by the sound design, which is relentlessly loud and thunderingly tedious,” the review said. “Verbal exchanges between the humans are devoid of wit and barely functional in communicating the story.”

After Ernest shared his illustrations, others joined in the fun as well

Here’s what people had to say

