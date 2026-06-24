Glenn Medeiros: Bio And Career Highlights

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Glenn Medeiros: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Glenn Medeiros

June 24, 1970

Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi, Hawaii, US

56 Years Old

Cancer

Glenn Medeiros: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Glenn Medeiros?

Glenn Alan Medeiros is an American former singer and educator, known for his smooth pop ballads and powerful vocals. He hails from Hawaii, where he initially gained attention for his vocal talent and captivating stage presence.

His breakout arrived in 1987 with the George Benson cover, “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You”. The song quickly became a global hit, topping charts in several countries and launching his international music career.

Early Life and Education

Glenn Alan Medeiros was born and raised in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi, Hawaii, in a family of Portuguese ancestry where music was cherished. His father worked as a tour bus driver, and young Glenn often entertained tourists with his singing from the age of ten.

He attended Leeward Community College before earning a Bachelor of Arts in history and humanities from the University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu. Later, he pursued higher education, securing a Master of Arts in elementary education from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships

Glenn Medeiros has maintained a stable personal life, having been married to Tammy Armstrong since 1996. Their enduring partnership has provided a foundation for his life both during and after his music career.

The couple shares two children, a son named Chord Kaleohone Medeiros and a daughter named Lyric Leolani Medeiros, with whom he often shares family moments. Lyric has also shown a talent for singing, appearing on American Idol.

Career Highlights

Glenn Medeiros first achieved international fame with his heartfelt 1987 cover of George Benson’s “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You”. This single became a massive worldwide success, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart for four weeks and charting high across Europe and Canada.

His career saw further commercial success with the 1990 US Billboard Hot 100 number one hit, “She Ain’t Worth It,” a duet with R&B artist Bobby Brown. Medeiros also appeared in The Karate Kid Part III soundtrack and pursued an extensive education career, becoming a school president.

Signature Quote

“I owe so much to my music career. Traveling opened up my mind. Touching people with my music was a true blessing.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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