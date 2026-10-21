Glen Powell: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Glen Powell
6 ft 0 in (183 cm)
$20 million, 2026 est.
American
October 21, 1988
Austin, Texas, US
38 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Glen Powell?
Glen Powell is an American actor known for his sharp comedic timing and classic charm. His captivating performances in major studio features have established him as one of Hollywood’s most versatile leading men.
He first captured widespread public attention with a breakout role in the series Scream Queens. His turn as pilot Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick subsequently cemented his global movie stardom.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Austin, Texas, Powell was raised in a close-knit, supportive household. His parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy Powell, actively encouraged his creativity alongside his older sister Lauren and younger sister Leslie.
He later attended Westwood High School, balancing student sports with early acting auditions. After earning a minor role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, he studied radio, television, and film at the University of Texas at Austin.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Powell has maintained a relatively private approach to his personal life. He previously dated model Gigi Paris for several years before the couple quietly ended their high-profile relationship.
The actor currently has no children and keeps his primary focus centered on his burgeoning career. He remains single while residing in his home state of Texas and enjoying close bonds with his family.
Career Highlights
Powell established himself as a major Hollywood star through a string of high-profile hits. He gained critical praise in Everybody Wants Some!! and Hidden Figures before co-starring in the romantic comedy Anyone but You and the disaster thriller Twisters.
Beyond acting, he actively expands his creative reach as a screenwriter and producer. He co-wrote and produced the dark comedy Hit Man, starred in the television series Chad Powers, and launched the condiment brand Smash Kitchen.
His performances have earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe nominations. These versatile accomplishments solidify Powell as one of the most bankable and charismatic leading men in contemporary American cinema.
Signature Quote
“I think the secret to this business is just staying in the game long enough for luck to find you.”
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