“You Dressed For Shake Shack”: Woman Slams Date For Restaurant Choice, But Internet Defends Him

It’s a salty shake-up! A woman received significant praise online after jumping to the defense of a man who was being scolded by his partner for taking her to a fast food restaurant for a lunch date instead of a “fancy restaurant.” The whole internet has since taken the man’s side.
Brenique Reed, a woman who regularly posts popular videos on her TikTok page, took to the platform to react to the content creator, Isaiah Kyshawn Huston, and his romantic luncheon flop.
The date in question involved Isaiah, who goes by Kingzaythatruth on the internet, being filmed sitting across from his female date at a Shake Shack joint. The numerous negative remarks he received from his ungrateful partner provoked Brenique’s hilarious commentary.
In the video clip that Brenique showed to her 317,000 followers, Isaiah and Amber-Nikole Harper, who is now believed to be his girlfriend, were seen arguing at the fast food venue.
“This man done brought me on a date to Shake Shack,” Amber-Nikole said before panning over to him looking quite awkward.
“And this what you got me? That’s it? You got me two sandwiches and a drink?” she continued to argue with a fed-up Isaiah, visibly growing more frustrated by the minute.
That’s when Brenique asked: “So, he got her two sandwiches and a drink, and she [is] complaining about that?” Before adding: “I think she over-ordered any damn way.”
Brenique continued: “Shake Shack is a good spot. Exactly.
“Ain’t nothing wrong with Shake Shack. That’s some good ass food over there.”
In the video, Amber-Nikole complained about the fact that Isaiah “spends thousands of dollars in nightclubs” but couldn’t take her to a “fancy restaurant.”
At some point, Isaiah became so maddened, exclaiming, “This is how you act,” before pulling out his own phone and also starting to record their entire public quarrel.
The disappointed man also pointed out that Amber-Nikole had “still ordered, you wanna eat,” which the complaining woman ignored.
After Brenique’s reaction video amassed 6.7 million views, many people echoed her opinions and sided with Isaiah, as a person commented: “This actually broke my heart for him, he looks so sad.”
Another TikTok user wrote: “Shake Shack is EXPENSIVE for fast food. if my boyfriend took me there, I’d feel spoiled.”
Shake Shack is generally considered more expensive than many other fast food chains. For instance, the price for a cheeseburger at Shake Shack ranges from $6.99 to $8.99, whereas a cheeseburger at McDonald‘s costs between $1.00 and $2.00.
You can watch Brenique’s video below:
“I don’t care if we sit in the car, talk, and eat snacks… I just want to SPEND TIME with you!” An additional person penned on Brenique’s video
Isaiah’s original video, which racked up 3 million views, was also flooded with people standing with him, as a viewer commented: “It’s a lunch date – shake shack [is] totally appropriate.“
A separate individual chimed in: “As a female. I would be HAPPY if my man took me to Shake Shack.”
Nevertheless, Isaiah’s video might’ve been a skit orchestrated by himself and Amber-Nikole, who often appear together for prank videos on TikTok.
Isaiah’s video continued to spark outrage on social media
