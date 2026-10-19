Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

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Every workplace has its quirks, which typically are endured by the folks in it. So anyone who has been in one company long enough often figures out what they can get away with and how to avoid the worst parts.

A netizen went online to share their rather necessary bit of malicious compliance after they decided to take a vacation on Thanksgiving. As it turns out, their work always had a large order to fill on Thanksgiving and this netizen would often be the one to just work over the holidays. So they finally gave notice, a year in advance, of taking time off and chaos ensued.

Poor management often won’t fix things even if they have ample time to do so

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

Which is why one employee decided to give their vacation notice a year in advance

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

Yan Krukau/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

Jack Sparrow/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

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They gave some more details in the comments

Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears
Boss Insists Nightmare Client Isn’t That Bad, So Employee Lets Him Handle Her Himself, He Returns In Tears

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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