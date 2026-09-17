68 Women Share The Icks Men Gave Them, And Some Make Sense, While Others Really Do Not

The ick doesn’t always arrive with a giant red flag or an obviously terrible personality trait. On the contrary, it can be something ridiculously small, like the way someone eats, talks, dresses, or handles an everyday situation, that suddenly makes attraction disappear without warning.
That’s exactly what Instagram users were invited to reveal when someone asked women to share the smallest thing a man had ever done that instantly gave them the ick. Their answers show that when it comes to attraction, even the tiniest habits can sometimes be surprisingly powerful deal-breakers.
#1
Took a selfie pretending to sleep and sent it to me
Image source: brionyannalise
#2
He used the American flag emoji and strong arm emoji after everything… EVERYTHING! “see you soon! 🇺🇸💪” like why?!
Image source: rachelbarnesmusic, Getty Images
#3
I could hear him chewing yoghurt.
Image source: loretta.in.a.sweater, Jainath Ponnala
The “ick” can be surprisingly powerful because attraction is not necessarily a fixed judgment that remains unchanged once someone catches your eye. As The Modern Report explains, people continually interpret a potential partner’s behavior and what it might reveal about their character, compatibility, or emotional safety.
That means a seemingly tiny habit, from the way someone eats to the way they speak or behave around others, can suddenly take on a much bigger meaning. The action itself may be harmless, but if it changes how someone perceives the person behind it, attraction can shift quickly.
#4
Bc his mother once said to me “oh no no no – Nicholas doesn’t like to eat his veggies, sweetheart” … as I was making him a plate
Image source: laceelovee, SJ
#5
Got drunk on two beers (he was not very tall or large) ao I asked “did you pregame before I got here?” and then he just looked at me and said “little boy, little belly” and rubbed his stomach
Image source: hurricane_alexjayne, Josué Sánchez
#6
When the barber pumped up his chair. It really affected me.
Image source: thepascale, Go to Simran Sood’s profile Simran Sood
Small behaviors can become especially significant because they offer clues about qualities that are harder to fake consistently, such as consideration, generosity, emotional regulation, and attentiveness. Someone who constantly interrupts might come across as inconsiderate, while a cruel joke could make a person question their empathy. On the other hand, a thoughtful interaction with a stranger might reveal warmth and kindness.
Attraction can therefore develop through a collection of tiny interactions rather than one grand romantic gesture, which helps explain why the women responding to the Instagram question could point to such specific moments as the reason their feelings suddenly changed.
#7
He couldn’t parallel park
Image source: angelmcslay, DEAN SHAW
#8
Going down a pool slide
Image source: camwimberly1, Getty Images
#9
Clipped his toenails in the walk-in closet. Stuck his tongue way out when the fork got close to his mouth. Peed in a water bottle and then left it in his truck door. Bought a cybertruck. Shall I continue? All the same man.
Image source: laurief721, Danique Godwin
There is also a useful distinction between an ordinary “ick” and something that should genuinely raise concern. Psychology Today explains that red flags tend to involve threats to a person’s safety, autonomy, trust, or core values, rather than simply being unattractive.
Controlling behavior, dishonesty, intimidation, contempt, boundary violations, and a persistent refusal to respect someone’s needs can indicate deeper relationship problems. Poor hygiene or major differences in values can also become significant when they affect health, wellbeing, or long-term compatibility rather than simply causing a moment of annoyance.
#10
While talking he would stop me from joining in and always say just let me finish. But it never came back to me or allowed me to actually speak. It was so performative there was no interest in any connection or anything I had to say or contribute. Ewww!
Image source: honeybadger7896, Getty Images
#11
Complained about money every time we had lunch together…. Then mentioned he needed a new roommate. He was 52.
Image source: ashbreedlove, Getty Images
#12
He didn’t know what a croissant was
Image source: lowri.k.davies, Vicky Nguyen
A personal ick can look very different. Someone might cringe at a particular laugh, find an unusual eating habit unattractive, or suddenly lose interest after seeing an awkward mannerism, without the behavior actually indicating that the other person is harmful.
A one-off incident may simply clash with someone’s preferences, particularly if the person involved is otherwise respectful and considerate. That distinction matters because attraction does not require a person to build a legal case for why they have lost interest. Something can be completely harmless and still be enough to make someone realize that the chemistry is no longer there.
#13
Told me I shouldn’t be anxious so much, it was disturbing his peace – I’m an alcoholic in recovery emotions are all I got left buddy
Image source: givetheloraxagatlinggun, Vitaly Gariev
#14
Threw garbage out a car window
#15
Farted in my bed in his sleep and it was HORRID. I was already getting annoyed with him. That was the last day I saw him
Image source: hey_im_jazzz, Curated Lifestyle
That reaction can vary considerably from one person to another, which Soul Matcher attributes to differences in disgust sensitivity, learned expectations, cultural norms, past experiences, and the qualities people seek in relationships.
People do not all have the same threshold for what feels unpleasant or embarrassing, nor do they attach identical meanings to the same behavior. A habit that seems mildly amusing to one person could signal incompatibility to another, depending on what they have experienced before and what they expect from a partner.
#16
He talked about himself in third person. “Jim would like to watch something else”. (He was Jim) ick
Image source: thebrainnotthehand, Getty Images
#17
On one of our first dates he asked me, “what do you bring to the table?”
Image source: orangegrove_222, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#18
Wore socks with flip flops
Image source: arianacohen
Personal history can make those differences even more pronounced. The meaning assigned to a behavior is not necessarily contained within the behavior itself; it can be shaped by someone’s experiences, cultural conditioning, expectations, and feelings about closeness or intimacy.
As a result, an ick can reveal something about the observer as well as the person being observed. It may highlight particularly high standards, sensitivities, or expectations about relationships, while also reflecting what someone considers comfortable or compatible. That does not make the reaction any less genuine, since attraction remains deeply personal.
#19
The way he used to breath.
Image source: beberexha, Getty Images
#20
Chewed with his mouth open
Image source: edubsinmtns, A. C.
#21
When they walk in before you … anywhere and or don’t hold the door open like nope
Image source: nikiluvlee, Peter Luo
For some people, those expectations may become particularly rigid because of perfectionistic tendencies. PsyPost notes that perfectionism can focus attention on mistakes, inconsistencies, and imperfections, making small flaws more noticeable than they might otherwise be. In dating, this can turn a minor quirk into evidence that something is not quite right.
Someone may unconsciously have a detailed idea of how an ideal partner should dress, speak, behave, communicate, eat, or handle emotions, meaning an unexpected habit can stand out much more strongly than all the things that fit those expectations.
#22
Referred to his teeth as his ‘toothy pegs’
Image source: sophiacampbelljersey, Sarahí Rivera
#23
Everytime he wanted to type ‘sweetheart’ he spelled sweatheart
Image source: larirony, Mehrpouya H
#24
Made me the punchline of the joke in front of his family and friends.
Image source: elboogielovesyou, Brian Lundquist
That kind of flaw-focused attention can also make a tiny imperfection feel like it represents something much larger. Perfectionistic thinking can involve seeing things in more absolute terms, so an awkward behavior may not remain an isolated quirk but instead become a reason to question the person’s compatibility altogether.
For some individuals, imperfection can even bring fears of future disappointment, embarrassment, rejection, or loss of control. It helps explain why the smallest details can sometimes become the most memorable part of a date, and why one seemingly insignificant moment can be enough to turn attraction into an unmistakable “ick”.
#25
Any guy who sends me a “good morning beautiful” text
Image source: sonyathesurvivor, Victoria Romulo
#26
Said the actual word comma in sentence. Telling me a story and said “however comma we decided to go to the market….” wait, what
Image source: nikshores, Curated Lifestyle
#27
Text a paragraph with no punctuation.
Image source: fentuckycriedkhicken, Getty Images
The “ick” may sound like a silly dating phenomenon, but the reasons behind it can be surprisingly complicated. A tiny habit can reveal something about compatibility, trigger a personal sensitivity, or simply clash with the image someone has formed of a potential partner. And while some turn-offs may point to genuine relationship concerns, others are nothing more than harmless quirks that somehow become impossible to unsee once noticed.
That might be why the answers to this question are so varied. One person’s instant dealbreaker could leave someone else completely unfazed, while a behavior that seems insignificant on its own can suddenly change the way a person sees someone they were attracted to. After all, chemistry is personal, and there is no universal list of things guaranteed to cause an ick.
What is the smallest thing a person has ever done that instantly gave you the ick? Was it a habit that most people would probably consider harmless, or did it make you realize something important about your compatibility? We would love to hear from you!
#28
Sent me videos of himself. Videos of him crying.
Image source: fentuckycriedkhicken
#29
His toe nails were longer than mine
Image source: jetsetjack
#30
He said, “good job kid” after he finished
Image source: biggns11
#31
He said he liked warm milk before bed.. (He was a mamas boy already, and made it 1000 times worse.)
Image source: conenydunes
#32
Window seat on the plane and stood up all hunched over while people were deplaning. Like sit down and wait until your row is ready to leave
Image source: freefallintoitall
#33
Telling me what to do about something I’m actively doing already, have already done, or have been doing my whole life (successfully).
Image source: rideordiesidebae
#34
Whilst we was……you know, when he was ready, he would proceed to count down
3….2…1
Never been drier
Image source: aimel106
#35
He gave me a lego set for christmas that he already had built himself.
Image source: hello_ina_
#36
He was wearing a tshirt that said “If she won’t hawk-tuah I won’t talk-tuah”.
Image source: the_pageantgirl
#37
Called his mother on the phone and then said “bye mommy” when he hung up. He was 45
Image source: naila
#38
Said oopsy daisy
Image source: icedcoffeemom
#39
Ate his entire dinner with his fingers. It was fish and salad. Not finger food.
Image source: lindsmad04
#40
First date- said he shared his location with his friends so they made sure he was safe.
Image source: dominohawk
#41
Parked outside my place for a first date and honked his horn while waiting for me in the car.
Image source: tinalouise
#42
First date – out at a restaurant and licked his spaghetti plate clean. Like picked it up and licked it up and down until it was shiny white again. wtf. Then he downed an entire glass of red wine in one gulp. Dude- first time eating and drinking or what?
Image source: carmenestelofficial
#43
When my boyfriend tried to hold me around the waist, from behind and all up in my buisness, while I was shopping for something. Idk but I cannot stand to see men do that. Like I was his sugar momma or something. To this day I cringe when I see guys do that.
Image source: krystaldhooten
#44
Cleared his throat excessively at Walmart checkout
Image source: jordangonewild
#45
We were walking next to a park, he said hold my smoothie and walked over to the monkey bars and started doing pull ups …. Right next to kids actually playing in the park
Image source: ateyanina
#46
Called me “babes” on the second date.
Image source: laurisibz
#47
He fell off his bike trying to keep his feet on the pedals at a stop light.
Image source: trishtone_
#48
He didn’t wash his towels because he only used them when he was clean
Image source: 1800urm8k8
#49
Took off his shoes on an airplane, in a church… really anywhere. Sir. Keep those shoes on.
Image source: alexisnicoleofficial
#50
Stuck his tongue out and made the sound “bleh,” when he was tongue tied. I was married to him. I left after.
Image source: thekimstagram_
#51
Seeing behind his ears 🥴 oh the horror! Blackheads, white heads, buildup! Co worker and thankfully I was married. That was the singular time I was thankful for that marriage too!
Image source: lianelabadie333
#52
Grammar- “Your~ You’re” while trying to be a know it all and arguing a point of some kind
Image source: jennybthatsme83
#53
He smelled like onions every time he drank alcohol. So I always had to hide my pillows
Image source: katilliya
#54
Literally he would fake cry to try and get away with cheating, lying, his aggressive behavior, manipulation, mental/emotional hurt
Image source: nature_pod_143
#55
Also needed GPS for everything. Like even to go to the gas station right by where we were
Image source: thesara_andersen
#56
Walked in front of me, not next to me.
Continually referred to his man part and would send me picture of food pretending it was his junk.
Said sorry for literally no reason.
Didn’t own any seasoning, at all.. not even salt
Gym form and etiquette… ugh
I could continue.. I have a terrible track record.
Image source: kirstendefronzo
#57
one time I knew a guy that would say the word hiccup after all of his hiccups…
Image source: _jenn_sharie_
#58
He requested 1.50 for half a taco I had with him. This was a man I was living with.
Image source: juliannaraylene
#59
Reached into a bag of chips aggressively
Image source: lecheritierney
#60
He showed up to a bridal shower and a baby shower where he most definitely wasn’t invited, and then got mad at me for letting him know it was inappropriate to crash womens’ parties.
Image source: mamabear_075
#61
Wore a helmet on a neighborhood bike ride.
Image source: chelseameissner58
#62
Didn’t actually use soap while washing cups and utensils… just his fingers and water.
Image source: jesskaakehr
#63
Honestly, he held his fork like a toddler, like full four fingers around it in a fist, brutal.
Image source: halliecatglass
#64
Came to our first date in a moon boot and I couldn’t recover 😂 in saying that, it was 23 years ago
Image source: menopause_the_truth
#65
When he said “me want cuddles”
Image source: amandaguljas
#66
Mum made his sandwiches
Image source: ellie__bullock
#67
We were at an annual festival, I accidentally spilled a fermented sauce on my pants. He was kind enough to lend me his pair of pants bc he had packed himself shorts. At the end of the festival, he asked for his pants back. I had the ick ever since.
Image source: yinkyx
#68
Sandals.
That is all.
Image source: jsaputo
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