Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

For many, waking up early can be a real struggle. But no matter how much you dread it, adulting means showing up for work and tackling household chores, which often means winning the battle with the alarm clock.
A woman shared her guilt online about not waking up her boyfriend, who has ADHD, after he received a warning at work for being late. Though concerned, she wanted him to be more independent, so she chose not to intervene. Keep reading to learn more.
Some people find it challenging to wake up on time and make it to work promptly
A woman felt guilty for not waking her boyfriend after his job’s final warning, wanting him to learn independence
Many felt the woman wasn’t at fault and even shared their own experiences with ADHD
However, some argued that the author should have done more to help her partner
