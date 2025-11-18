Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

by

For many, waking up early can be a real struggle. But no matter how much you dread it, adulting means showing up for work and tackling household chores, which often means winning the battle with the alarm clock.

A woman shared her guilt online about not waking up her boyfriend, who has ADHD, after he received a warning at work for being late. Though concerned, she wanted him to be more independent, so she chose not to intervene. Keep reading to learn more.

Some people find it challenging to wake up on time and make it to work promptly

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman felt guilty for not waking her boyfriend after his job’s final warning, wanting him to learn independence

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

Image credits: Eren Li / pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

Image credits:  MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

Image credits: ThrowRA_StoneTowne

Many felt the woman wasn’t at fault and even shared their own experiences with ADHD

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

However, some argued that the author should have done more to help her partner

Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It
Woman Refuses To Wake BF Up In The Morning, He Almost Loses His Job Over It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Discovery’s “Twin Turbos”
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2018
7 Awkward Situations Involving Pets That Everybody Can Relate To (NSFW)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What is the Curse of Oak Island Money Pit Mystery?
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2019
126 Of The Most Beautiful Scenes In Movie History
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
You Know that MyPillow Guy on TV? He was a Severe Crack Addict
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Top 10 Positions To Sleep With Your Human
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.