Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

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Some relationship revelations don’t just hurt—they make you question whether you ever truly knew the person beside you. That’s exactly what happened to one man after his girlfriend of eight years returned from a solo trip to Sweden with a confession he never saw coming.

For years, he believed they were happy and had built a life together. But what his girlfriend told him after coming home completely changed the way he saw their relationship. Keep reading to find out what happened.

In relationships, you often believe you truly know your partner

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

But for one man who had been in an eight-year relationship, the girlfriend he loved dearly revealed that she had initially been using him to get over her ex

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

u/throwawayhereeeeeee

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

throwawayhereeeeeee

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The man went on to reveal additional details about his situation

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

People had plenty to say about the entire situation

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

Samson Katt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author also shared his conversation with his girlfriend about what happened

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

u/throwawayhereeeeeee

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

People wished the author luck as he tried to move on from the entire fiasco

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Of 8 Years Went To Sweden For A Different Reason Than She Claimed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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