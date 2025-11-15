Woman Exposes Her Influencer Boyfriend’s Lies, Wonders If She Did The Right Thing

With so many social media influencers popping up everywhere, you may start wondering what it is like being friends with one. We previously covered the topic of not-so-fun stories from people who are friends with influencers, which you can read right here.
Others, though, find themselves in romantic relationships where their significant other is pursuing an influencer career, sometimes at a questionably deliberate cost. This is what happened to one Redditor who recently shared a story about her TikToker boyfriend.
While he recently set out on a mission to reach 100k followers, his concerned girlfriend realized they weren’t spending that much time together anymore. Moreover, she became “upset that he was essentially using our relationship for clout,” and decided to make a response video telling his followers about how exactly the guy neglected their relationship.
Now, the girlfriend is seriously wondering if this was the right thing to do and r/AITA is here to weigh in on it. Have an opinion of your own? Share in the comment section below!
One Redditor has recently shared a story of how her boyfriend “used their relationship for clout” only to get more followers on TikTok
Image credits: Milad Heran (not the actual photo)
She then decided to bust her boyfriend’s lies in a response video but now she is wondering if it was really the right thing to do
Image credits: ThrowRApeachsodaaaa
TikTok has become exceptionally popular in recent years, particularly with the younger millennials and Generation Z. It’s now the most popular overall app downloaded globally in 2020 for both Apple and Android downloads. 2020 was the year TikTok surged ahead of all other platforms, with 850 million downloads, reports Business of Apps.
With such unprecedented popularity, many TikTok users have turned into influencers as their engagement rate scored the highest to compare with other platforms like Instagram.
For example, Upfluence found micro-influencers had engagement rates of 17.96% on TikTok, 3.86% on Instagram, and 1.63% on YouTube. At the other extreme, mega-influencers had engagement rates of 4.96% on TikTok, 1.21% on Instagram, and 0.37% on YouTube.
The influence that TikTok influencers have on viewers’ buying choices is also huge. Uswitch also discovered that 61% of people base their purchases on current trends, with TikTok providing the most inspiration. After asking respondents which platform is their go-to for finding shopping trends, 41% said TikTok is their first port of call.
And this is what people had to say about the whole situation
Follow Us