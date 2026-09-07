Guy Expects GF Of 8 Months To Donate Part Of Her Liver, Jokes He’ll Marry Her Just To Get The Organ

When folks start dating someone, there never seem to be any red flags, mainly because everyone tends to overlook them. Eventually, the warning signs might become too strong to ignore, and that’s when people might desperately want to get out.
This is what one woman experienced after her boyfriend of 8 months expected her to donate a part of her liver to him, even though she was uncomfortable with the idea. He phrased the request as a joke, but it became clear to his girlfriend that he was getting pretty entitled.
When a loved one can’t take no for an answer, that reveals how toxic their mindset truly is
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that since her boyfriend needed a liver transplant, he expected her to donate a part of hers to him, and even joked about marrying her to make it happen
RDNE Stock project / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The man tried to convince his girlfriend to donate her liver to him by saying it would regenerate, and said that he would have done it for her if she ever needed it
Since the woman was staying strong to her boundaries, the man stormed out of the house and didn’t come back for hours
When someone is suffering from liver cirrhosis or any other condition in which this organ is affected, the NIH advises folks to first speak to their doctor and find out if they are a candidate for a transplant. A medical professional will consider this only if all other treatment options are ruled out, and the patient is healthy enough to survive the procedure.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the number of people waiting for a liver transplant often exceeds the number available from donors. That’s why hospitals often urge patients to see whether a relative or loved one is willing to donate a part of their liver, as this can drastically shorten the wait time and offer a better long-term survival rate.
When someone wants to donate their liver to a patient, they must undergo an evaluation to determine whether they are a match and medically fit to donate. John Hopkins Medicine explains that folks must complete a variety of tests and health screenings, fill out a liver donor questionnaire and an informed consent form, and interview with a hospital panel.
To learn more about the process, Bored Panda interviewed Dr. Chetan Raameshh Kalal, the first DM hepatologist in Maharashtra. He told us that “to ensure a donor is not being coerced or forced by the patient or family, the evaluation process includes strict legal and psychological assessments.”
He explained that a Medical Social Worker (MSW) evaluates the donor in depth to understand the legal requirements, verify the support network, and ensure full, uncoerced consent. “The case must also clear both the hospital authorization committee and the state authorization committee before proceeding,” added Dr. Chetan.
Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Donating a part of one’s liver isn’t for the faint of heart, and Dr. Chetan explains that “regarding the physical impact, it is important to note that a living liver donation typically involves removing a portion of it; this is generally the right lobe, which constitutes about 60% to 70%. Because the liver has a remarkable regenerative capacity, it grows back to its normal size within weeks of the operation for the donor.”
According to Cynthia Taylor Chavoustie, both the person donating their liver and the patient will need to stay in the hospital for 5-7 days after the procedure. During that time, a healthcare team will monitor them and make sure they are healing properly.
Even though donating an organ to someone in need is a selfless act, it can come with some risks, and Narayana Health mentions that folks could experience nausea, blood clots, pneumonia, bile leakage, infection, or excessive bleeding. There is also a 1 in 1000 risk of donors getting acute liver failure within the first 3 months of donation, which will reverse after another couple of months.
Obviously, this procedure can physically take its toll on anyone’s body, which is why anyone wanting to do a living donation should take their time to think things through. Clearly, in this case, the man didn’t let his girlfriend take her time with the decision and wanted to pester her into doing his bidding.
Do you agree with how the woman handled this complicated situation, and what would you have said to the man if you were in her place? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.
People were shocked by the audacity of the boyfriend and wondered if he had ever asked something like this to a girlfriend before
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