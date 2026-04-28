Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats

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When a friend is going through a hard time, you help them. That’s just what you do. But even the most generous hospitality has its limits, and one man has officially reached his.

It started simply enough. His girlfriend’s friend needed somewhere to stay after a rough breakup, and they were happy to help. Three weeks later, he’s coming home to blaring reality TV, loud phone calls, and two stressed-out cats, feeling like a complete stranger in his own place with no end in sight.

Now he wants her gone, even though his girlfriend thinks he’s being heartless. Not sure how to deal with it without looking like the bad guy, he turned to Reddit for advice.

The man and his girlfriend let her friend crash on their couch while she was recovering from a messy breakup

Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But what was supposed to be a short stay has now turned into three weeks, and he just wants her gone

Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats

Image credits: V3lvetHatchling

Readers agreed it was time for the friend to leave and weighed in on the best way to handle the situation

Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats
Woman Crashes At Friend’s Home After Breakup, Blasts Reality TV And Stresses Out The Cats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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